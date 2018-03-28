What does your diary say?

Last season on CARE, Andre Worrel encouraged our viewers to take control of their finances by first knowing where they’re spending. That meant keeping track of every dollar and categorising them. That would be the only way to figure out where your money is going and where you’d be able to possibly find some wiggle room.

I would like to encourage all of us to do that with our time.

Many of us claim that our families are priority, but if we asked our diaries, what would it say? Who gets the bulk of your day?

If you are a Christian, then you would probably have heard the saying, “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God and all else will be added unto you.” It is quite common so in the land of sweet T&T, I am going to bet that nearly everyone has heard it.

I have seen first-hand how that works for every aspect of life. Putting first things first is the key to getting it all.

If we place our jobs over and above everything else, chances are we would end up in the long run either on divorce lawyers or on therapists and as much as it hurts for us to admit it, the state of the world is as a result of us messing with the proportions in our diaries.

I have been blessed to have met some top executives in our country and what I have realised is that contrary to popular belief, the ones that actually do have it all, put first things first. Their spirituality and families genuinely come first and almost as if it were a miracle their success seems to just flow as part of the package.

As always, I am not saying it’s easy, but then isn’t the alternative equally as hard?

Having a daughter who feels overfull of love means that I can put my head down and get to serious uninterrupted work and get it done quickly. Compared to when she feels lacking in attention—everything on those days take forever. When my spirituality is off, articles take longer, calls are harder, school is more frustrating—it all just gets messy.

It is time we get back to basics and put family first. Take a look at our diaries and make those tough decisions. Our world literally is falling apart and this action can save it.

Give social media its appropriate time, then GET OFF! Be in the moment with your family—if it’s five minutes then make it memorable. Block off time to meditate—an empty glass cannot pour into anything or anyone. Get in the habit of turning off your phone. Set a dinner time and be unavailable during that time. Use the time in the car to connect.

Anyone who has ever had a session with me knows that I encourage everyone to use an hour by hour plan, (plan every single hour of your day). Find the places in your day where you aren’t being productive. I have never met with someone where we couldn’t find gaps.

The next time you say that family is everything to you, flip open those diaries and prove it.

Marsha Riley