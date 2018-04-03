A doctor’s plea

So it appears that the answer to last week’s question, “Are parents still being asked to leave their ill children alone in the ICU in T&T?” is yes.

We were informed that, “Parents are allowed to visit the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, between 10 am and 7 pm.” Nothing about family.

This is insulting. Such disdain for people. “Allowed!” There is a world of difference between “allowed” and “you are part of the team that cares for your child”. Fifty-odd years after independence and we are still aping discarded colonial rules.

These things no longer apply in the UK. Our paediatricians know this and have been trying to adopt a family-oriented approach to hospital care. It seems some of the nurses and “hospital administrators” are the problem. They know little about modern hospital practice, especially where children are concerned.

Please do not repeat the old canard, “Yuh in T&T, yuh know!” Or, “Trinidadian mothers will not do that”. Anyone saying that knows nothing about Trini mothers who are no different to any mother anywhere, good, bad and indifferent.

Trini mothers will do anything to help their child. And why not? Why would they not do this?

Forty years ago, when we started the Oral Rehydration Program for the treatment of dehydration from Gastro, I was told “those mothers won’t sit down for so long and give their children fluids by mouth!” They story!

They did so eagerly and have continued to do so.

Forty years ago we were told that Trini mothers did not want to breastfeed their children. Bah! Humbug! Our mothers are no different from other mothers. They want to do the best thing for their children.