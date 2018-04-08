Lawrence Bossidy, retired CEO of Allied Signal (later Honeywell), said something that I believe demonstrated the importance of people in a quote he made: “Nothing we do is more important than hiring people. At the end of the day, you bet (depend) on people not strategies.” I believe through his career at General Electric he learned the importance of people as he rose to an executive position coming through the ranks. It does not matter where you are in the social realm or organisational structure, you will have to cross paths with people in some way. Life is just tailored like this and you cannot evade or get around it.

Our Lord Jesus brought this truth to the forefront very early in His earthly ministry. In Mark 3: 14 we read, “And he ordained twelve, that they should be with him, and that he might send them forth to preach.” Even the powerful miracle-working Jesus needed people to fulfil his commission.

In rising to the top or achieving your goals, believe me, along the way you will have a human resource requirement in order to get there. While I totally agree with success coming through hard work let us not forget, learning comes through individuals who simply do not know everything. Also there are things that are not written always in the manual but come through experience. Those who have walked the part must now pass it on.

Who walked the part? People!

I agree that the need will vary according to what must be accomplished but it does not change the heart of the matter, “people will always need people.” None of us is an island unto ourselves and the sooner we accept this the better our lives will become. If you have received what I have said then it is important that you connect and stay connected to people. One of the most beautiful human connections that I have seen in the word of God was between David and Jonathan, 1 Samuel 18: 1, “And it came to pass, when he had made an end of speaking to Saul, that the soul of Jonathan was knitted with the soul of David, and

Jonathan loved him as his own soul.” This coming together was for a purpose— Jonathan became a shield for David from the venom of his Father. David never forgot that and did reward his offspring when he ascended to the throne.

It is important that we relate to people properly for we do not know who may cross our path and what they may have that can complete our life puzzle. Technologist turned philanthropist Bill Gates said, “We all need people who will give us feedback. That’s how we grow.” If it is only to get feedback, allow people to play their role in your life. You will be better because of this. May God richly bless you people person!

Elder Arnold Gopeesingh