Money, they say, is the root of all evil. And this is so true when you examine almost every aspect of business in T&T. Somewhere, there’s always somebody who is seeking to scam the other person out of their hard-earned cash—pay for a service you’re entitled to or just extraordinary prices for goods. So, there is corruption any which way you turn.

And because of this, we have developed a penchant for money—quick money, regardless of what it takes. Money means everything. Everyone wishes for a better lifestyle; a top-of-the-line car; an upscale or expensive house or sometimes a condo; in fashionable clothes and, of course, a prestigious school for the children. All these things take money, lots of it.

Now, there is nothing wrong with seeking all these things, as a matter of fact it’s very commendable. The question which haunts everybody, is the means employed to achieve all these goals. The road to hell is always paved with good intentions. Then, there is the realisation for many that to accomplish your dreams is very, very tough and fraught with many temptations.

This is where your strong Catholic grounding and education become pre-eminent. So many times, we want these goals to come quickly, almost immediately. And such is the problem which faces many of us—too many. Tradition has it that you reach your goals by dint of hard work over time. That’s the Catholic way.

But when dreams and hope are allowed to be fuelled by money, that’s where many of us begin to think we can accomplish our dreams “by any means necessary.” And that’s when plans start to take root and our dreams become coloured with thoughts many of which are illegal. At this crossroad the torment of decisions come up and so many times we choose the wrong road to travel along. God doesn’t like that. But, He allows it to happen.

Now it’s time to ask, Is money your God? And we think it sets the way, the only way to accomplish what we want. And if the temptation is strong enough, you go for it. And again, Is money you God? I want you to think carefully before you answer. Because in this society and I daresay globally, it seems to be the trend—get money at all costs, even if it disrupts another’s life. We must remember this verse in Proverbs (2:6) which says, “The Lord gives wisdom; from His mouth come knowledge and understanding.”

In the world of true Christians, financial decisions can be tough to make. And in the words of the late American evangelist Billy Graham who said, “If a person gets his attitude toward money straight, it will help straighten out almost every other area in his life.”

For all our adult lives money matters—salaries or wages, winnings and inheritances—they all mean money and therefore a certain amount of wisdom is necessary in allocating these monies to where they will make the most sense. And we must ask God for such wisdom. We need to pray, pray, and pray some more. He will direct you. But be reminded that praying without trust is almost useless and as such we must use the knowledge and wisdom we have gained and commit your decision to Him.

Vernon Khelawan is a columnist for Catholic Media Services Ltd (Camsel), the official communications unit of the Archdiocese of Port-of-Spain. Its offices are located at 31 Independence Square. Telephone: 623-7620.