Govt, Opposition —challenges, pushback

Titters circulated in the Senate yesterday when Opposition Senator Wade Mark slammed down his latest declaration to Government.

“I need a hearing aid to avoid this gentleman!”Mark thundered.

Acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert, the subject of Mark’s criticism had earlier riled Mark by advising him to “move along….” from his previous statements.

Mark wasn’t having any of it:

“No, you can’t tell me to move on!” he told off the acting PM, before wishing for a hearing aid to ensure he was Imbert-free.

Temperatures “chilled” a bit later, to the point Government was open to Opposition and Independent amendments in debate.

It’s debatable whether generosity was rooted in expectation their boss may return Tuesday from London meetings with good news. Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s London achievements will have to be significant enough to balance assorted issues affecting Government’s image—including in his absence.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s awaiting legal advice on the lost case with a former Strategic Services Agency employee. He’s reworking another following collapse of the case against UNC’s Jearlean John and other former Housing Development Corporation officials—and gearing to fend off UNC activist Devant Maharaj’s appeal on recent property tax judgment.

Imbert, however, took charge of rebalancing Government’s profile concerning T&T’s three nationals in Venezuela—and Government emerged winner in a case against the former Central Bank governor.

Other priorities are ahead though. With Valuation of Land legislation being pushed through Senate yesterday—and Property Tax debate soon—signals are the tax will figure in Imbert’s mid-year Budget review expected by month-end, he’s estimated.

Review of T&T’s economic/financial status half-way through the financial year is particularly important in Government’s mid-term status. It’ll shed insight into prescriptions for the rest of the term (and Government’s political challenges) plus chronicle progress with 2018 plans. A Budget 2018 promise—making Exim Bank a Forex dealer—was in train this week.

Imbert’s treatise will detail how much of a financial “corner” has been “turned” as he’s hinted recently, and will likely include projections concerning achievements of Rowley’s London trip.

On Thursday, Imbert said one reason for the PM’s London discussions with energy companies was energy sector leakage totalling “billions.”

If the Prime Minister plugs leaks and London lobbying with international leaders produces headway—beyond security assistance and India’s input for Ayurvedic healthcare training at the new Couva Hospital—PNM officials believe dates for the Belmont East and Barataria by elections may follow soon.

PNM’s two election candidates, were advised by letter this month, to “hit the ground.”

The Opposition is also sharpening pace to deal with the challenge of a better economic picture from Government. Plus, fallout from upcoming Parliamentary scrutiny on Cambridge Analytica allegations and the past PP administration. UNC’s panned use of a Parliamentary team to probe the CA issue.

UNC’s however received recent political fillip from deputy leader John’s legal victory, boosting her stocks and co-ordination of PNM-held La Horquetta Talparo.

While some UNC officials concede PNM will win the Belmont poll “easily,” their focus is Barataria. But nominations aren’t open yet.

UNC’s currently targeting several ministers including ex-minister Darryl Smith as the team probing the Sport Ministry’s $150,000 payment to a former employee is expected to report next week.

UNC’s also attempting to maintain spotlight on National Security’s Edmund Dillon. Ahead of next Monday’s Forum, UNC’s Maharaj requested Integrity Commission probe of the US case involving Dillon, who’s cleared on it.

In-house, the Opposition’s appointed Senator Kadijah Ameen as UNC’s St Augustine co-ordinator, she confirmed. UNC’s Monday forum is in St Augustine. It holds implications for COP MP Prakash Ramadhar who obtained the seat in the PP arrangement.

Ramadhar—whose party’s helmed by Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan—now has a scaled-down role on the Opposition bench particularly since he was recently replaced on two Parliamentary committees by UNC MPs.

“It’s fine,” Ramadhar says, “That’s the Opposition Leader’s decision. Also my court schedulings clashed with committee meetings.”

How the UNC-COP relationship works with upcoming Cambridge Analytica debate—after UNC outed COP’s CA involvement—remains ahead. Along with how this and next week’s issues play out.