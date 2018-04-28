Returns from London, rebuffs from Opposition

The crowd yelling outside of the Parliament yesterday wasn’t just another anti-Government protest. It was actually PNM and UNC supporters yelling at each other.

On yesterday’s occasion of an Opposition no confidence debate against Works Minister Rohan Sinanan (inside of the Parliament), PNM supporters (outside of the building) had attempted to ensure the UNC didn’t have the last word.

“Bring back d money now!” yelled a male PNMite making intimidating gestures as his colleagues faced off with UNC supporters crowding the grassy verge.

“Build Princes Town One (School) now!” retorted UNC supporters including MP Barry Padarath, amid constituents including uniformed kids with placards.

Man of contention Sinanan received boos from the UNC side on arrival, but was borne up (literally) by PNM supporters.

Another group of UNC supporters circumvented the PNMites, passing around the complex, doubling UNC’s numbers.

Some PNM supporters stood off to one side watching. But their “fighting” colleagues stuck with it, extending shooing gestures and boos to UNC’s Rodney Charles (who reciprocated with same, minus boos.)

Prime Minister Keith Rowley, missed the clash outside and debate inside; the perceived ills of his frontline minister’s performance, stealing yesterday’s spotlight from his recent London achievements.

If Rowley’s projections are correct on the list of energy positives he returned with, outcomes could assist in steadying T&T’s financial/economic footing—towards 2020 general elections.

(Minus the estimated US$100m VAT he said T&T has to pay BP.)

Elsewhere among “returns”, Rowley has India’s invitation to visit, to add to his other “invite” to visit China, expected this spring—but yet to materialise. Nor has any visit emerged regarding his conversation last year with US President Donald Trump.

Government’s international image is however now at particular focus following his vow on Thursday to complain to the United Nations about criticism from UN resident co-ordinator Richard Blewitt regarding T&T’s recent repatriation of 82 Venezuelans.

Like the US’s deportation policy—which that state strictly adheres to, T&T has similar laws. The 82 repatriated is a minuscule percentage of Venezuelans in T&T. Those hundreds—possibly thousands by now—aren’t repatriated unless laws are broken.

As a small island state battling economic and other issues like other countries, enacting refugee laws may have to come second to legislation to ensure T&T holds together on economic, security, social and other bases in order to be a location which can continue to sustain citizens if it wants to (later) accommodate refugees. As T&T’s learned over decades—and with neighbouring Venezuela as less than glowing example that “oil money” doesn’t always mean progress, the country’s plate—always generously shared with others, is full—but including with challenges.

The UN which spearheaded a June 2017 Caricom counter terrorism workshop—and other initiatives, is adequately acquainted with T&T’s landscape including security and social issues with which T&T is grappling.

Rowley correctly cited challenges which the simplistic solution of an open door “amnesty” policy could trigger in T&T’s current circumstances. So many systems need more than mere tweaking that the allure of tax potential from any flood of asylum seekers can hardly balance the economic equation faced with that challenge. For one, the business sector on Thursday estimated the underground economy of the non-tax compliant stands at about 25 per cent of the economy.

Rowley’s further statements—confirming other international pressures T&T’s subjected to on Venezuela—signalled his administration continues to toe a long established and adhered-to line of balance on that country by various T&T governments: the Nearest Neighbour policy.

With Thursday’s announcements, Rowley continues to be his Government’s lead spokesman on international matters. Public Administration/Communications Minister Marlene McDonald showcased her talent on the latter portfolio via yesterday’s meeting with PoS vendors.

Her predecessor Maxie Cuffie, expected to extend medical leave, was to have received funds last Saturday collected from PNMites across the party, PNM officials confirmed. Consequently, he was awaiting word yesterday on his required medical procedure, expected soon.