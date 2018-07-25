Okay, hear this. We still have time. What if some of us got together and composed a “people’s manifesto” that raises some of the issues that remain largely out of sight at election time and which later emerge to cause irritation, pain and anger? If we do so, when the next election campaign comes around we can make sure we are clear on the positions of the parties and their candidates on key matters.

But first, let me get the “we” part of the equation right from the very start. The word “we” does not include anybody who believes that any holy book should be converted into official public policy or any “party ‘X’ till I dead” types.

It also does not include anyone who believes that in T&T we have a failed race in need of critical rescue by another, nor does it consist of bigots who use the “N’ or “C” words or the semi-literates who have taken to using “de 1%”, “de Venees” and “de Chinee and dem” as hateful, thinly-veiled racist code.

That way, we immediately get rid of a sizeable chunk of the population who might also want to propose the construction of concentration camps for immigrant children and a wall that blocks out all but the best beaches from our coastline.

Let’s see. There are also those who believe that Chavismo has rescued the population of Venezuela and that the humanitarian crisis there is a “western media” myth and others who think that Jamaicans, Vincentians, Grenadians and Guyanese people are in T&T occupying all the jobs the unemployed should be filling. Sorry, you’re not invited to participate. We need people who can get their facts right.

Item number one—Capital Punishment. How come only when criminal defence attorneys get in high political office they suddenly start believing that because capital punishment “is the law of the land” it should be promptly carried out since there is no other solution?

I want my next proposed MP to tell me what he or she thinks about state executions, which successive studies in other jurisdictions have shown not to have the deterrent effect many people claim. The “hang-dem-high” bunch must instead tell me in clear and unambiguous language what they plan to do about this country’s appallingly low rate of criminal detection long before punishment is countenanced.

Item number two—Human Rights (not including those breached by capital punishment). The next candidates in my constituency must also tell me, or say from a public platform, what they think about the fact that human rights are meant to be inalienable, indivisible and universal. The candidates should be allowed to Google the first two attributes, but they must be able to explain the third on the spot and without prompting. What, indeed, does “universal” mean?=

This is important, for it would mean that candidates would have a ready answer to item number three—Gender Equity and LGBT Rights. Clearly, we have not had legislators in the past who got past item number two, the “universal” part in particular, because we have an Equal Opportunity Act which establishes rights that apply to some people and not to others.

Our People’s Manifesto will also require strong answers to questions about social justice beyond the cosmetics of public relations labelling. These answers should focus on a commitment to address prevailing inequities in accessing all resources under the ownership and control of the state, including the justice system. These people with their eyes on the Treasury must also be able to explain the principal differences between civil and political rights and economic, social and cultural rights.

Which leads to item number four – Prohibition. Including this agenda item would certainly reduce the People’s Manifesto Committee to only a handful since it requires that critical minds consider whether legal prohibition is effective as a way of regulating private human conduct.

The Marijuana Commission Report makes the point as an important aside. No candidate should come before us without having read this report, since it addresses not only the prohibition question but also social justice and broader human rights as they specifically relate to criminalising the possession and use of marijuana.

Garfield and Steve, my fellow committee members, did advise that this introduction to the People’s Manifesto would require much more space than the T&T Guardian editors permit. So, let’s take this up again next week. Send me your ideas.