Stop celebrating mediocrity

Last year I remember sitting down to lecture Jess about the way in which she had completed her chores and she said to me, “At least I did….”

I don’t think she got to finish her sentence because she started it with a pet peeve of mine, the infamous “At least I did (insert whatever lame comforting statement you can make up here). Now don’t get me wrong, I think every milestone must be celebrated and having been a mom of an overly tall, which means not naturally gifted, gymnast, I get the do your best and still not be up to mark. This is not what I’m talking about here.

I am talking about the settling for mediocrity because the excellent effort isn’t there. Have you turned every brick, have you knocked on every door, have you done the task to the very best of your ability? Have you invested in growing? Do you have a mentor? Do you have someone in your life to whom you are accountable?

These are signs of excellence. If you have answered no, then maybe you aren’t hitting the mark because there isn’t anyone guiding you or you haven’t chosen the right one to guide you. Stop telling your vision to blind people. And parents, stop holding back your kids’ vision because you haven’t had your eyesight fixed.

I listen to parents complain. We complain about the education system, we complain about the teachers, we complain about the Government, we complain about our jobs, the price of food, our bosses, we complain about everything OTHER THAN our attitudes of mediocrity.

How many times do you comfort yourself using the “At least” phrase? How much time is dedicated to personal development? Are you really doing the best you can or are you simply settling for the best you know how? In the world of technology, it is no longer acceptable to say I did not know.

Create a dream board, do a dream ambassador course, join a network marketing team – that’s an excellent place to start developing your excellence mindset.

Mediocre parents have a higher chance of raising mediocre children and mediocre citizens cannot demand excellence from their Government. This week let’s all commit to picking one thing that we aren’t giving our all to and do it with a spirit of excellence.

Your kids are watching, what are they seeing?

