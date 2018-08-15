Give father his rightful place in the home

Recently, many people have been sending me an illustration that I am guessing they believe to be in support of my recent #proudlysubmissive article and social media postings. The illustration is that of a large umbrella that has the father over the mother and the mother over the children. It further denotes that the father is the protector and the provider and that the mother is the teacher and nurturer and, of course, our poor children are merely to obey the parents.

This illustration felt wrong to me.

It left me with the barefoot, mute and pregnant feeling that I blamed in my last article as the whole reason we have dirtied the concept of submission.

It even dirties the concept of children submitting to leadership.

So, of course, I took to The Word to confirm, to discover the truth.

My word count is limited so I will not detail every scripture quoted (which may be a good thing, it’s always a great idea to do your own studies and not blindly follow others).

Here are my findings: ° Ephesians 6:4 ESV – Fathers, do not provoke your children to anger, but bring them up in the discipline and instruction of the Lord.

° Colossians 3:21 ESV – Fathers, do not provoke your children, lest they become discouraged.

Right off the bat, we see that children are not just meant to be obedient full stop, just like wives aren’t meant to just be submissive full stop.

Too often, we see scripture partially.

For years we saw the submission of wives only and did not see the responsibility of husbands and we see the obedience of children only and not the responsibility of fathers.

In both letters, the Apostle Paul sets the responsibility of parenting with the father and in Colossians he even warns of the consequences of poor fatherhood.

I went deeper into the word father, which means I sought out the original text.

The original word used, πατήρ, means nourisher, protector and upholder. It is the same word used when referring to the Heavenly Father, so of course it appears more than 400 times in the Bible and is further described as the person who imparts life and is COMMITTED to it.

What I found even more fascinating is the fact that the Bible quotes fathers more when referring to the instilling of discipline, than mothers, it is either specific to fathers or neutral in its language.

My word count is quickly coming to an end, so here are some scriptures you can check out in your free time: Hebrews 12, Matthew 7, Proverbs 22, 29 and 1, Psalm 78, Deuteronomy 6 and Titus 2.

Once again, we have relied on the human examples of the past to form our biblical ideologies, rather than humbling ourselves before the word to hear the truth. The demise we are seeing in our society today can only be fixed if fathers take up their rightful places in the home and more so if society allows them to.

We can no longer see them as merely financial child support. They must be allowed to have input. In fact, they must be allowed to set the tone for parenting in the home. That means the way we parent our sons must change. Our young men must be made aware of the enormous responsibility that awaits them. “Boys will be boys” must become a statement of the past and our boys must be held to a much higher standard from the very get go.

Let’s correct the ills of our ancestors and let’s put our families back in its correct order. Only then can we regain any hope of a better society.

Marsha L Walker