Is it politically macho to be wrong and act strong?

From all appearances, it would appear that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is not set on offering an apology for the now controversial ‘sari skit’ although there has been a call for him to so do from the Leader of the Opposition, several religious heads, women’s groups, and other non-governmental organisations. And also, notwithstanding a protest outside his office by hundreds of citizens who considered the performance at the PNM family day to be brutally disrespectful and ferociously derisive. There has even been an approach to the Equal Opportunity Commission to investigate possible breaches of the Equal Opportunity Act.

PM Rowley himself, has dismissed the criticism as “foolishness” and his Minister of Communications has labelled it “a bit of fun”. But given such public condemnation, to frivolously and mockingly brand the not so good theatre as fun, is perhaps an act of foolishness in itself. The question therefore is why in the face of such growing discontent and dissatisfaction would the PM not offer an apology? Why would a leader be so politically disinclined to confess to error when major sections of the society stand in such strong solidarity and conviction that their cultural or religious views have been trampled upon? Why would a Prime Minister aspiring for a second term of office not simply admit that the portrayal can easily be perceived as insensitive and brutish and that it carried a subliminal message, that violence against women is acceptable?

According to a Harvard Business Review (2006), “for leaders to apologise publicly is a high-stakes move: for themselves, for their followers, and for the organisations they represent. Refusal to apologise can be smart, or it can be suicidal. Conversely, readiness to apologise can be seen as a sign of strong character or as a sign of weakness”. Perhaps the most recognised and international political apology was that of US President Bill Clinton and a televised one at that, in which he admitted to an inappropriate relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

In that much publicised address he said that, “it was wrong”, that he deeply regretted having misled the country and that he promised to put the past behind him to redirect his attention to the nation’s business. It was discovered afterwards that, apologising did not hurt Clinton at the polls as at the end of his presidency, his approval rating remained high at 66 per cent.

In this particular case and given the strong public sentiments that have been expressed, it would appear that PM Rowley has nothing to lose in offering an apology. In fact, he should be cognisant that a successful apology may have the ability to transform hostility into personal and organisational triumph, while little or no apology can foster individual and institutional ruin. No leader should be so impervious to the sensitivities of the people. Surely it is in his interest to retract and recant and to provide a public expression of regret. One would never know whether such an apology is merely strategic and not authentic.

But a larger social purpose would have been served.

Perhaps it is politically macho in the Caribbean to be wrong and appear strong. But with elections 2020 around the corner, the time would soon come when even politicians would realise that it is never too late to apologise.

Ashvani Mahabir BA, LLB, LEC, MA, is an attorney and communications consultant.