Some of my colleagues have been complaining that every time they leave T&T for a short while, one or two of their patients is either misdiagnosed or overdiagnosed. Misdiagnosis is when the doctor makes the wrong diagnosis.

Recently, Trinidadians have become Google experts on everything so everyone believes they know something about this.

Overdiagnosis is less well known but more common. It’s the diagnosis of a condition that, if unrecognised, would not cause symptoms or harm a patient during their lifetime. Yes, you read that correctly, it’s the diagnosis of something that isn’t there or if there, is not harmful to the person unless the overdiagnosis causes psychological manifestations, known in children’s medicine as the vulnerable child syndrome. This is the persistent belief, by a parent, that their child is vulnerable to disease, despite full recovery from an illness, true or otherwise.

Misdiagnosis is often the result of inappropriate information or lack of experience or incompetence. It’s a mistake.

Overdiagnosis is not a mistake. It’s often deliberate. Or a fear of malpractice or lack of experience or confidence or a desire of the clinician to “do something” to impress. The latter is far too common.

What happens is the child is taken to the doctor for something trivial, a “cold”, or something which sounds a bit more serious like a fever fit but really isn’t. In the hands of an inexperienced or unscrupulous practitioner, the “cold” becomes pneumonia requiring an injection (Trinis love injections and the more painful the better), maybe a blood test or x-ray or two and several follow-up visits. The fever fit, a terrify ing experience for any parent but quite harmless, becomes suspected meningitis, requiring a “rush” to the General Hospital, wasted time, energy and money on the part of the parents and consulting A&E staff and perhaps an unnecessary lumbar puncture, if the child is seen by inexperienced junior staff.

Newborn babies of first-time, anxious parents are prime candidates for overdiagnosis. Skin rashes, jaundice and regurgitation are common, minor problems in babies. Innocent skin rashes are transformed into dangerous, life-threatening infections requiring antibiotics and daily visits to the doctor. When the course of treatment is over, the doctor emerges as a hero who saved the child’s life. Normal, physiological jaundice (all normal, healthy babies get jaundice of some degree due to the transient inability of their liver to excrete the chemical causing yellowish tint of the skin) becomes pathological, words like “brain-damage” are passed around and, laughably, the mother is instructed to take the baby into the sun for defined periods each day until the jaundice disappears as it invariably will regardless of what is done. The doctor has “saved” the baby. Common, ordinary regurgitation in full-term babies gaining weight is overdiagnosed as “reflux” and medication prescribed, withouknowledge of the side-effects, and when the regurgitation finally stops at around four months, as it invariably will, all agree that treatment was needed.

The upshot of all this unnecessary medical activity is that the parent comes to really believe that something is wrong with the child and continues to seek medical attention here, there and everywhere. After some years, the idea is fixated in the mind of the child.

There are children who have never recovered from that and go around as adults believing that there is something wrong with them, endlessly looking for help to fix something that needlessly began in a doctor’s office years ago.

Last week, the British Medical Journal reviewed this problem of overdiagnosis (it’s not a problem limited to T&T) and ended its article by saying: “Overdiagnosis can harm patients by leading to overtreatment (with associated potential toxicities), diagnosis-related anxiety or depression, and labelling, or through financial burden. Efforts to reduce overdiagnosis are hindered by physicians’ and patients lack of awareness of the problem.”

Quite true. Unfortunately, like the overused “executive physicals”, overdiagnosis can be quite helpful to one’s bank account. The practice won’t stop overnight.