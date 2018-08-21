PNM’s ‘Jack of all trades’

Being described as a “Jack of all trades, master of none” means to be adept at many skills but lacking expert knowledge in any one of them. The first half can have a positive connotation, while the addition of the second turns it into a negative one.

Perhaps this adage, be it in part or in its entirety, could be applied to Stuart Young, the fair-haired boy of the current People’s National Movement (PNM) administration.

In a political culture where rank is reflected by cabinet appointment, his ever-lengthening list of ministerial titles speaks volumes to the faith that Dr Rowley has placed in him, especially since it contrasts to the changing fortunes of some of the party’s stalwarts.

Whatever the internal machinations of the PNM’s power structure may be, Mr Young’s uncharacteristic prominence should make us question the quality of ministers in the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.

Without quoting our country’s Constitution verbatim, it states that the cabinet must consist of a Prime Minister and a number of ministers, one of which will be the Attorney General (Section 75). It doesn’t list how many ministers a cabinet may have; only that they be members of the House or Senate and be appointed by the President on the advice of the PM (Section 76).

It also places no limits on the number of portfolios any one minister can hold. But you know what it makes absolutely no mention of? Experience.

I know that can be a subjective term and I’m not advocating the notion that a doctor must run the health ministry and a farmer the agricultural ministry etc.

But an MP should, at the very least, have some experience in knowing how to get things done; being a minister is akin to a management position.

But consider that we have Members of Parliament who have no political or administrative experience, but are none-the-less entrusted with some of the most important managerial jobs in the country. And why? Because oftentimes in T&T it’s “who yuh know” not “what yuh know”.

As Mr Young recently put it, all ministers serve, “…at the Prime Minister’s wisdom and calling.” Whatever Dr Rowley’s sense of ‘wisdom’ may be, his numerous cabinet reshuffles seem to indicate that he places loyalty, whether it be to him or the party, over actual capability. How else can he explain giving ministerial portfolios to first-time MPs?

As I’ve previously written, the running of a ministry shouldn’t be treated like an OJT exercise. What’s even more disconcerting is his continued support of ministers who are either underperforming or have found themselves in the midst of some scandal. Unfortunately, both the PNM and the United National Congress (UNC) are guilty of this practice.

But putting that issue aside, let’s assume that a minister did manage to prove himself/herself capable of handling the job… it must be quite a balancing act to pay equal attention to their required public duties.

That brings me back to multiple-Minister Young, the representative for Port-of-Spain North/St Ann’s West (of which I am a constituent). Despite this being his first time holding an elected office, he seems to function as a quasi-consigliere for Dr Rowley, travelling abroad with the PM’s entourage and holding several ministerial positions.

The recently bestowed National Security portfolio will undoubtedly need his undivided attention. But with a busy schedule like that, can he honestly say that he’s been providing adequate representation to his constituency?

While it’s hardly a hotbed of confusion there are still basic problems abound. The residents of (lower) Cascade, for example, have repeatedly sought his intervention to deal with an irregular water supply due to old pipes and a faulty pumping station.

They have inundated his email and Facebook group with messages, only to be told that paving of the main roads is the priority. Somehow I think they’d prefer running water.

It’s true that cabinet members serve at the pleasure of the prime minister, but they also have a responsibility to their constituents. Citizens don’t vote for an MP thinking they will become a minister.

And while it is an honour to be selected to hold a portfolio, that person must be able to prioritise their duties and well as their loyalties. Otherwise, the country will continue to be governed by bumbling “yes men” who only visit the electorate during the campaign season. And as for Young… well, it’s left to be seen whether he’s a “Jack of all ministries” or a “master of none”.

Ryan Hadeed