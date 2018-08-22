On joining the 12 per cent

About a year and a half ago, I got on the X90 direct coach between London and Oxford. They sold tickets on board. The conductor and I exchanged curt pleasantries. He looked at me from head to toe, then from black, leather shoe to short, grey hair. “Any...ahem... concessions, sir?”

Not all Trinis are good at sharp, instant responses to challenging statements or questions. So it took a while for me to reply as I stood at the doorway. “Not yet, sir.” Snicker, snicker turned to snigger, snigger as I grunted and groaned and looked for an aisle seat near the toilet. “Concessions, indeed.”

It’s now ten years since my first TTARP card, which I promptly procured in the month of September 2008. “You,” asked the nosy, young female reporter from the radio station next door, “actually have a TTARP card?”

“You only have to be 50 to get one, you know,” I advised. Now comes 2018 and my imminent entry into the group I once reduced to a statistic on the occasion of International Year of the Older Person in 1999. It was estimated then that by the year 2005, people over the age of 60 would have accounted for 20 per cent of the population of T&T.

The 2010 CSO Report, however, states that the statistic is actually 12 per cent. So, let’s go with that. Dr Jennifer Rouse, director of the Division of Ageing in the Ministry of People and Social Development, is one of my favourite people in all the world and I leave it to her and her office to work on the precise figure. But 12 per cent, most likely a little more, (and add one to the list this year) would do for now.

Ageing, you see, is both imprecise in its definitions and in its diverse challenges. It can leave you in a tangle. I hung up my football boots about five years ago when a creaky ankle refused to heal itself. Yet, my brother-in-law—who is not far behind in age—battles with the youngsters sometimes twice a week on the football field. That said, I quietly harboured the hope of being invited to play on a six-a-side small-goal team at the QRC Family Day this coming Sunday. I am still waiting.

Then, last Sunday, retired chief justice Clinton Bernard, at the launch of his autobiography, Beyond the Bridge, was reported to have tearfully lamented an apparently aborted review of the pensions of retired judges.

The bewigged gentleman on the cover of the book has a thick, black moustache. The person on the couch holding the book in the news photograph has a thinning, white version about the colour of the wig. In 1985, he was, at 56, the youngest ever chief justice.

All of this reminded me of a beautiful afternoon spent with the late diplomat James “Scottie” O’Neil Lewis not too long before his death in 2010. “They forget about us, you know,” he had said to me. “They” not only meant the state system, but society as a whole.

True, there is NIS and PTSC and the Galleons Passage, but special lines at the bank mean absolutely nothing and the insurance companies raise their premiums instead of lowering them in consideration of increased need.

This, along with Justice Bernard’s lament, should be included in the statistics for annual observance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15.

Now, also imagine if luminaries such as Justice Bernard, the late “Scottie” Lewis, and the TTARP leadership often resorted to tears, what is happening to those who have contributed greatly to family and community life away from the public gaze and remain in the line of sight but invisible for all intents and purposes.

With life expectancy, on account of improvements in medical treatment and care, exceeding population growth, there are going to be more and more of us around in the future. It might be “oldpplistic” (Kejan) to demand a better deal, but it would be shortsighted to not embrace the campaign as a case of enlightened self-interest.

For this year’s UK journey, I am accepting all concessions. There aren’t that many at home.