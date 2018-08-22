Is your childhood licks linked to poor adult health?

Did you know that a child with a high Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) score is more likely to suffer from heart disease, pulmonary disease, and intimate partner violence?

During the period 1995-97 Kaiser Permanente surveyed over 17,000 adults from Southern California.

The participants ranged in race, social status, and levels of education.

They were asked a series of questions regarding their childhood experiences and their present state of health.

The results were astounding and I can only imagine what it would look like if we did the survey right here in T&T in 2018.

Sixty-seven per cent of adults surveyed had at least one Adverse Childhood Experience.

Divorce and parental separation being considered an ACE by the way, so that means given our high instances of parental separation in 2018 the percentage is now probably much higher.

Guess what is also considered an ACE? Shouting and licks. Yep, science proves that these forms of “discipline” have a direct impact on a person’s health.

One wonders why our Ministry of Health has not picked up on it and jumped on the preventative parenting bandwagon as a long-term solution to our health concerns.

Let’s break down how shouting can affect a child’s lifelong health. The brain has a system that controls our survival instincts, it helps us to feel fear.

We need fear in dangerous situations to allow the body to get into fight or flight mode. This is a great system, but the trouble is, frequent activation can be damaging.

Every time a child gets scared through the process of daily discipline, this system goes into action. Every time the child gets scared at school, the system goes into action.

The parents are shouting at each other and the child gets scared, guess what? The amygdala is activated. The stress response system is now overworked and it leaves lifelong damage to the health system.

Other ACEs include growing up with a parent that has a substance abuse problem, a parent that suffers from mental illness, a parent who has been in jail, neglect, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse.

Fourteen children in T&T are reported to be abused daily, what will that translate into in terms of health problems?

In addition to the contribution of health problems, ACEs impact the nucleus accumbens, also known as the pleasure centre.

The development of this is affected by ACEs so guess what, a high dose of ACEs contributes to a teen and adult engaging in high-risk behaviour.

The pre-frontal cortex is affected by ACEs, this is where we make decisions and where our social behaviours are controlled. Can you see the link between ACEs and the increase in violence (an anti-social behaviour)?

High ACE scores directly impact a child’s ability to remember things—times tables and spelling lists come to mind.

The science is there to prove that changing our education system without changing the home environment will prove futile.

One wonders, why isn’t this information made widely available?

Why aren’t these tests being conducted in our hospitals? Why aren’t children being made to fill out ACE questionnaires in school? Why aren’t parents being held to a higher standard?

Folks, the evidence is all there. I know it is hard to break culture, but our country is at risk.

We are becoming more violent daily, our respect for others is quickly disappearing. It is time to face the brutal facts and make the changes in our homes that are so desperately required.

It is time to stop thinking “we got licks and turned out fine.” Clearly, we did not, the asthma rates, the diabetes rates, the domestic abuse rates, the divorce rates, all the high rates are there to prove it.