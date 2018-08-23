Statesmanship not campaining required

With one year to go before the 2019 Local Government elections and just two years to go before the next general election there is growing disquiet about the leadership of the nation. T&T is going through rough times but the country is not being mobilised with statesmanship.

On the contrary, the citizens are faced with a state of relentless election campaigning by the two leading political parties. It is a situation that Roderick “Chucky” Gordon sang about this year in his calypso Campaign Truck. It references the PNM but it is also applicable to the Opposition.

Since election they on the trot/They wouldn’t come off the campaign truck

Another five-year term coming up/They wouldn’t come off the campaign truck

Wearing they jersey till it get mock under arm you seeing the dut

Tire soft like it want to pop/They wouldn’t come off the campaign truck

And meh country rolling all the time/They wouldn’t come off the campaign truck

That’s why they cannot fix the crime/They wouldn’t come off the campaign truck

And meh country rolling all the time/Police commissioner take six year to find

They wouldn’t come off the campaign truck/And we rollin rollin rollin rollin rollin

We could look at the leaders in other nations and see how statesmen handled their challenging times.

In the USA between the Depression and World War II, President Franklin D Roosevelt held Fireside Chats.

During a succession of radio addresses Roosevelt spoke to millions of Americans explaining his policies with a certain self-assurance during those years of uncertainty.

In England during World War II the Prime Minister, Winston Churchill (then the leader of a War Cabinet), rallied the British with a series of inspired speeches.

Fidel Castro, faced with America’s trade embargo and the threat of military intervention used to make marathon speeches to Cuban audiences. It was one of his means to develop the idealism, the unity, and fighting spirit which sustained the nation in the midst of economic deprivation.

Each of these statesmen were meticulous in conveying the requisite messages for the mobilisation of their nations. As time passed the listeners were inspired to build themselves toward a better future.

Here in T&T we are going in the opposite direction. The Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition are not taking the time to address the nation regularly in non-confrontational and non-partisan ways on the wide range of critical issues that would be of service to the nation’s development.

The UNC Monday Night Forums (Fora) and PNM quasi-government public relations “Conversations with the Prime Minister” are clearly not enough.

Better can be done because I remember how the late Chief Servant Makandal Daaga mobilised the nation during the 1970s.

Daaga’s approach was always to engage listeners with concepts and issues that were provided to elevate the country. He may have had superior oratorical skill than the current leaders but he functioned with a higher purpose.

The Chief Servant used to say that a meeting was only successful if the audience became more enlightened as the meeting ended.

This nation should strive to have a leadership which cultivates the people’s development. There must be a harmonisation of the relationship between the people and the leaders. In other words, the respect given by the leadership can be transformed to the respect that the people give to the leaders.

None of the current political leaders should be without the capacity to do what is required otherwise they should not have ventured to their present status. But the goodwill which they have generated in their rise to their positions will soon be dissipated.

The times demand that we nurture a nation with men and women of purpose. The Prime Minister as well as the Leader of the Opposition should begin to provide the vision that will mobilise the nation as real statesmen should be doing.

Aiyegoro Ome