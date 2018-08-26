Prime ministers, end cricket WI thuggery

Prime ministers of the independent nations, which comprise the West Indies, you now have an unavoidable rendezvous with your responsibility to the people of the region to save our historical identity as the West Indies cricket team.

Prime ministers, you cannot allow a few usurpers in the persons of Dave Cameron and the members of the board who administer that great legacy (one of our most cherished) of West Indies cricket to unilaterally strip the region and this cultural creation of its identity for the fast foods nomenclature, “Windies”.

It cannot be, prime ministers, that you have allowed this maverick organisation led by men who clearly have no sense of history and identity, to outwit and wrestle you into a position of surrender. This is a reminder, prime ministers, that you once promised our cricketing nation to remove these charlatans from their perch; to professionalise the administration of West Indies cricket to allow for the re-invigoration of our glorious tradition in the game.

This note is a reminder that when elected, you took on the responsibility not only to achieve economic growth, quality political governance, but also, prime ministers, you campaigned to protect and nurture the culture that has been created by generations of West Indians.

This pledge is not only to your people located in the various West Indian territories, but also to the Diaspora of millions. They may have relocated physically, but they carry their “West Indianess” with them. Just view how they gather in their numbers in Miami from different parts of the US when the cricket culture (CPL T20) is on display, to absorb and share bits and pieces of themselves with their kinfolk.

The mandate given to you, prime ministers, is far greater than that secured by the cricket board. The power you have, prime ministers—that which you are failing to exercise—falls within and “beyond the boundary”. Prime ministers, if you fail to intervene meaningfully and prevent this cricket board from wandering further into a land not soaked with the historical efforts of our ancestors, you too will be responsible for the obliteration of that historical name: the West Indies Cricket Team and all that it has stood for over the last 90-plus years.

But the responsibility to the West Indian nation does not end with governments. The national cricket boards of the constituent members of the regional board, who never consulted with their membership on this change of name, must be forced by their memberships to account.

A special note to a West Indian cricket attorney, deeply concerned with this undermining of this great West Indian inheritance, Dr Claude Denbow, you must give to the region and the game which I know nourished you from a boy into manhood, the benefit of your legal wisdom to sweep Cameron and his CWI into the Caribbean Sea.

To the cricket writers, commentators, and sports journalists, you too have the capacity, the technology, and the responsibility to stimulate the thinking of your readers, listeners, and viewers to action on this most fundamental of issues.

To the cricket legends, you owe it to yourselves and those of your colleagues who passed the baton, to raise your voices against this attempt to eviscerate this heritage.

Hanging on this bold and unlovely usurpation is the larger question of democratic governance in the West Indian political culture. We must consciously transform how our peoples are governed on a daily basis by governments and all our institutions political, economic, and social.

Approximately 60 years ago, cricket administration broke new ground in initiating the democratisation of the West Indies by placing a black man, Frank Worrell, as captain of a West Indian cricket team to tour Australia. That appointment, made against the then current, shattered the notion that black people were not responsible enough, not intellectually capable of, and were not endowed with the skill and human capacity to lead a West Indian team, especially to a major cricketing nation such as Australia.

Not too long ago, the colonial boards were dismissed; Cameron is emerging as the new governor.

The cricket culture has to lead; it has to assist in the disintegration of the strongman governance model exercised by every leader who believes that his/her election and or selection gives him/her the power and authority to dominate without reference to anyone.

Those who remain quiet will have to account to future generations.