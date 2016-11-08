Tuesday 8th November, 2016

Slain following movie outing While their neighbours celebrated two weddings in their community, a Felicity couple suffered a tragic end after being gunned down upon returning home from the movies on Sunday night.

Windies gear up for Tri-Nations POTCHEFSTROOM—West Indies will kick off a preparation camp here over the coming week as they gear up for the imminent Tri-Nations Series in Zimbabwe, involving the hosts and Sri...

Bleak Christmas for axed media workers Kendelle Crepin, a sub-editor for the past nine years who was among 33 workers axed by One Caribbean Media (OCM), says he might be forced to sell his car to survive financially.

JTUM demands Imbert apologise President of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), Ancel Roget, is demanding that Minister of Finance Colm Imbert issue an “unconditional apology” to the National Tripartite Advisory Council (...

DIY tips for bridal bouquets It takes a brave bride to decide that she would like to try her hand at doing her own flowers, but I am sure the thought has occurred to some of you.

Digicel Foundation helps upgrade school’s library This week the Hardbargain Government Primary School completed the refurbishment of their school’s library, which was funded by the Digicel Foundation as part of their Extraordinary Projects...

It’s only PNM grand charge “It’s a grand charge.”

Trini in America: For the first time I am afraid AnnMarie Amante (Ganness)

Scotland shines in Stars 5-3 win Former European-based T&T international Jason Scotland scored in each-half as Ma Pau Stars outgunned Club Sando 5-3 in the second match of a Digicel T&T Pro League double-header at the Ato...