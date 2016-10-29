Hold political leaders to higher standard

Richmal Driver

As the US Presidential race comes to an end, this is a great time to reflect on the debates that took place and the general tone of the campaigns. The scandals have been so overwhelming that it is easy to overlook how poor the policy content has been. The lack of policy content in political debates is not only happening in America, but in T&T as well.

We need to start holding political leaders to a higher standard. They spend so much time trying to attack their opponents and their families, rather than focusing on the real issues. I know that when I am watching people debate, I want to hear their arguments. The whole point of a debate is to get support for one’s arguments using facts, not embarrassing your opponent’s children, husbands or wives.

America is in the last stages of its election season, so this means that all the formal debates are over. In the three debates, I believe Donald Trump used terrible strategies. The thing with Donald Trump is that he is unqualified to be President. Mr Trump had never been a politician before this election. That makes him stand out and has won him a lot of support with voters who hate political insiders. But this means Mr Trump does not understand the need for policies. His lack of understanding is reflected in his speeches. He has made up for his lack in political knowledge with outrageous statements.

This tactic got him the nomination of the Republican party, but he cannot act this way if he wants to be President. Mr Trump tried to use his over-the-top personality in the debates. This did not work out well, because people were expecting more of him. He did not come across as someone who would fit the Presidential mould. He spent most of his time trying to intimidate his opponent.

Local politicians are leading us down that same dark path. The Opposition recently tried to publicly shame Faris Al-Rawi’s children. Children should not have to worry about what they post online being brought up in their father’s work life. I believe children should be kept out of messy politics.

