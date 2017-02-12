A PR disaster

Last week, I, like many citizens, was pleased to hear that Dr Keith Rowley, in his role as the Prime Minister, was embarking on a series of national conversations with the people of T&T regardless of party affiliation. This was a welcomed initiative given over the last 15 years there has been, and continues to be, a huge disconnect between the people and politicians once elected. This formula was tried and tested during the PNM's 2015 general election campaign with great success, so what could possibly go wrong?

It seems everything. It is no secret that the crime epidemic ravaging our nation is at the forefront of everyone's mind since it became clear that the police are losing the war against the criminal elements in our society. No one is safe, neither the youth nor the elderly, people are afraid in their own homes. And so it was no surprise during the first meeting, aptly titled-Conversation with the Prime Minister-held in Maloney Mall Amphitheatre, the issue of crime and domestic violence was raised. No doubt, because the community was still reeling from the news of the brutal murder of Jamilia DeRevenaux, who once lived in Maloney, and whose throat was slit in the underground car park of MovieTowne one day earlier, allegedly as a result of a domestic dispute by a male person known to her.

During the "conversation", whilst Dr Rowley acknowledged that approximately one-third of the murders committed in January were domestic-related, he said, "These domestic issues usually start or end with women in difficulty in relationships and the State intervened and put something called protection order in place, to deal with women and their men. That and all is creating a basis for violent crime."

Mr Prime Minister, with the greatest respect, if a protection order issued by the court intended to restrain a person from engaging in abusive behaviour of any type is not serving its purpose shouldn't we examine why? I think you will find the answer lies in the failure to enforce such orders.

As he continued, perhaps most worrying is the now infamous statement, "You called on the Prime Minister to do something about crime. I am not in your bedroom, I am not in your choice of men. You have a responsibility to determine who you associate with and know when to get out and the State will try to help."

Whilst the PM's intention may not have been to victim blame, his words could only be interpreted to mean he believes that some degree of blame, however little, should be attributed to the victim. I say openly, Mr Prime Minister, not an ounce of blame should ever be attributed to a person for crimes such as these committed against them. By engaging in victim-blaming attitudes, society allows the abuser to commit relationship abuse and sexual assault, while avoiding accountability for those actions.

The country is listening to you, PM. And because of that, as much as the Attorney General, the Office of the PM, and the PNM Women's League might try to spin it, that statement amounted to placing blame for murder and abuse on these women. By this logic, female victims, not sexual and murderous predators, are the culprits which, of course, is entirely illogical.

Such statements are no better than, "She provoked him," "She shouldn't have married him"; "She was drunk," "She look for that." This mentality has no place whatever in modern society.

On the hustings in and out of Parliament and in Opposition has made the Prime Minister a formidable orator, but sadly sometimes an occasionally reckless and insensitive speaker in the spotlight. Whilst no one is perfect, his Conversations with the Prime Minister was frankly a public relations disaster. His bristling annoyance was evident. Being cantankerous is hardly appealing, especially given in person Dr Rowley is a very pleasant and charming man.

But there is a wider issue, which arises not only in relation to the Prime Minister but in relation to all of our office holders. It appears that to make up for a lack of ideas, lack of vision, inability to lead, or to solve problems, attempts are forever being made by office holders to avoid responsibility. To adapt Harry S Truman's truism to local circumstances: "the bucks stops here-except in T&T." So leaders blame the victims or the police or the cabal or everyone else but themselves whenever faced with concerns about public safety or the economy or any other matter of public concern without offering answers or solutions, thereby shifting responsibility elsewhere.

Obviously the Prime Minister is not responsible for crime or corruption, but he sought to be and was elected to deal with those matters. By failing to do so and in effect placing responsibility for his inability on the shoulders of others, he is not leading and therefore not doing what he was elected to do. This is particularly disheartening because of Dr Rowley's public persona as a vigorous can-do will-do public servant.

Mr Prime Minister et al, with leadership and office come responsibility and the obligation to perform and achieve results. They go hand in hand. And one ought not aspire to be in office with the intention of avoiding responsibility for not getting the job done, or to stay in office while doing so.