Music and melody with a message

"Make way for d U, make way for d R"-Ultimate Rejects-MX Prime-Full Extreme. It may be another guava season for calypso and soca, but a couple pieces, representative of the old and the new, the new with reflections on the legacy, have captured popular attention-one insistent and contemptuous, the other mellow, but dangerously deceptive.

In the "Full Extreme" the clear sense that U and the R not taking responsibility for the state of the treasury, economy, and society is compelling. "Make way for de U for the R...de city could bun down, we jammin still, Oh God de Treasury could bun down we jammin still, de economy could fall down, we jammin still..."

The message from MX Prime and the UR is clear: don't look to us for sympathy and or participation in clawing back from the edge, your generation has spent, wasted, corruptly utilised billions and failed to create a sense of nationhood for the scattered tribes. Don't expect us to fix it for you and, after all, what you have taught us best is to "jam". "No we doh business, recession doh bother we, hold ah fete and you go see, we party to de Full Extreme."

It's engaging, lyrically important, and an unusually melodious soca for hard jammin: but if you have ears to hear, you can listen to something significant about the state of the society and what I will venture to identify as D Youth of the day.

What a sight and experience it is to see the irresistible MX Prime, like the ole time chantwell leading his battalion on stage to conquer the spirit, imagination, and to engage the exuberant participation of all.

This is the same Maximus Dan whose Soca Warriors brought out the passion for nationhood in us when we embarked on the road to Germany hoping to reach the 2006 World Cup finals.

The hook line is to "Hold dem and wuk dem", repeated for emphasis. It is an interesting suggestion immersed in the double entendre tradition of kaiso. Is it that we should be "wukking" our leaders, seniors for our underachievement, for our criminal culture, how should we "wuk dem"?

I have wondered too if the failures of our leaders and elders have driven the MX Prime generation into such utter chaos of thought that the Ultimate Rejects are urging disrespect on their women. Is it a celebration of energy, or of sexual plunder? Is it a doomsday lifestyle forced upon the "youth" who we have cultured into a "wukking dem" culture? What is it?

Maybe too our women, whom I am told and see video of from the fetes, have been so socialised into being "wukked" upon, that they accept the role. MX and the UR have returned to music and melody, reached back into their musical heritage and added the driving rhythm of the present genre of soca.

One of the real attributes of MX Prime is his voice, a husky, throaty original that must sound like that of the great Gros Jean the kaiso warrior of the 19th century. I asked MX about the origins of his voice, he says he does not know, and his father does not sound like that. Perhaps it's a generational gift from Gros Jean.

The Ultimate Rejects band have fused the music with the lyrics, one cannot be separated from the other in the contribution they make to the new experience. I heard a version of Full Extreme played by Trinidad All Stars, the young pannists in the front line have identified with it and are revelling in their skills. Thanks to Jules, Fisheye and that "vagabond" generation, no thanks to the magistrates who regularly jailed panmen for their "noisy instruments," "Just hold dem and wuk dem".

David Rudder has captured similar kinds of sentiments relating to the state of the country. His welcome to Trinidad gets under the thin skin of the social structure. The melody, beat, rendition are familiar, they typify traditional calypso but because they are familiar you may not hear the alarm sounded by the seriousness of the lyrics.

"Half de country mad." Our obsession with race, "funk and fire, doom and desire," and our instinct for "pelting waist when we hear ah soul calypso" are distracting. Rudder brings into the mix, language and meaning lodged in our past: "Leggo" and the brass line of "ah poo wah," a reminder of the likes of Frankie Francis, Mano Marcellin and the brass bands which once upon ah time supplied live music on the road for Sally, Bailey, and the likes of Neville Aming.

Interesting is an attempt in the musical arrangement to recreate the spirit of Fitzroy Coleman, the greatest calypso/jazz guitarist there ever was and perhaps will ever be.

I have not been to the tents, so I am not in a position to comment on the calypsoes being sung there, and there usually are more than a few which are above the ordinary. But increasingly, the tents are empty of good kaiso.

To fill vacuum there is the slide back to classic calypsoes which are being featured Under the Trees and special shows that reflect on the glorious past of lyrically meaningful calypso and beautiful melodies and character calypsonians.

But for this year, remember MX Prime and the Ultimate Rejects: "they doh business hold dem and wuk dem."