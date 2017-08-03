STATE OF THE JUDICIARY

Let me start by first wishing everyone had a safe and enjoyable Emancipation Day celebration 2017. There are a lot of events occurring in the country at this time but I am sorry that they are not all positive.

The Judicial and Legal Services Commission continues to go lower in maintaining any kind of standards. Its collective conduct and competence have been questionable (to put it mildly) over the past few months. What is absolutely amazing is the seeming arrogance which it displayed and according to one leading Senior Counsel, never even bothered to beg pardon.

Members of the public may be inclined to share this view having regard to yet another recent event. Last Friday, the T&T Guardian newspaper carried a headline, JLSC apologises to Parliament. However, the body of the article referred to and quoted a press release from the JLSC which apologised to the Office of the President and no one else. If this is in fact what occurred and the JLSC has not apologised to the nation, it would be a clear case of not begging pardon for a clear failing on its part.

What is troubling is the fact that the JLSC has breached its own constitutional mandate. It is puzzling that the head of this body is the chief adjudicator of disputes which also involve breaches of constitutional mandates. It is a case where the law might be losing its moral authority.

I do not wish to invite any mishap but if or when the law lacks moral authority, I cannot help but think of conditions which are more likely to lead to another 1990 type insurrectionist uprising. Imam Yasin Abu Bakr, the man who led the 1990 attempted coup, recently made statements to the effect that present officeholders and their conduct had rendered the country in worse conditions than it was in 1990.

People would trust and hope that “Great Walls of China” could be established by the Government around them so as to protect them against a repeat of the 1990 coup. But, then again, who would in their right mind place trust in the Government’s protection of lives with a murder toll as we have had for the year thus far.

Returning to the loss of confidence in the JLSC and the Judiciary. Questions as to whether the JLSC was properly constituted (former composition) is already engaging the Privy Council. Former Chief Magistrate and Judge of the Supreme Court, Marcia Ayers Caesar has now challenged the JLSC and the President before the courts. Her choice of Senior Counsel in the personality of Mr Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj signals her intention to fight all the way to the Privy Council.

What does this mean at the end of the day? Damning allegations which have already been made against a sitting Chief Justice and possibly much more along with the evidence (admittedly, not findings of fact as yet) to support same are to be adjudicated upon. In the pursuit of justice before the courts by those immediately affected, allegations will no doubt filter down to the lay public with sensationalised headlines.

The determination of whether the Chief Justice as Head of the JLSC and/or its members have erred in the discharge of their functions or acted wrongly but without any element of malice or was wrongly constituted, can result in significant erosion of the public’s trust and confidence regardless of the final outcome even if it completely absolves them of any culpability. In other words, after the dust has settled, there may no longer be a judiciary with any vested confidence or commanding any respect whatsoever. This will inevitably impact badly on the authority of its judgments and the overall rule of law.

Legal minds might cast aside my views simply from the perspective that I am a lay commentator with no legal expertise. But it is my lack of legal expertise which best guides me as to what members of the public is thinking about the entire scenario. I dare say that something must be done quickly to repair the damage already done to the Judiciary. Establishing the “Great Wall of China” is certainly not the answer. There must be some avenue to preserve whatever trust and confidence exists in the Judiciary.

Maybe Chief Justice Ivor Archie can continue to run the Judiciary from an administrative point of view whilst someone else is appointed to head the Court of Appeal and the legal jurisprudence of the country pending the outcome of the various legal suits. This suggestion may not be feasible with our Constitutional arrangements but the legal minds must put their heads together to preserve the Judiciary.

Having ten leading silks batting in the JLSC’s corner whilst less silks stand on the other side (newspaper reports have suggested the reverse situation in reality) will not serve to build the confidence formerly reposed in the Judiciary or to preserve what is left.

I have dedicated several articles to matters involving the Judiciary and every time I have chosen to comment only after careful consideration and great hesitation. It is our final refuge to obtain justice when we have been wronged.

