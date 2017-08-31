Future funding scenarios for SMEs

Considering future scenarios is an important aspect of running sustainable organisations.

As the Economist Intelligence Unit identifies in its report, Long-term Macroeconomic Forecasts: Key Trends to 2050, major economic changes are underway.

By 2050, China’s GDP could exceed that of the US, while each of the largest three economies in the world (China, the US and India) will be richer than the next five put together. Asia overall could account for 53 per cent of global GDP.

Other research has also attempted to see into the future. A report, In safe hands? The future of financial services, published by Long Finance with the support of the Qatar Financial Centre, looked at the future of financial services globally up to 2050. It developed four scenarios based on varying assumptions about the longevity of the Washington Consensus (where policies support liberal democracy, free markets and trade, financial codes and standards) and about the future of human connections.

For example, might a future global crisis result in nation states being replaced by a group of dominant cities, or in the rising importance of global affinity groups (for example, religious or political)? What could happen if global market integration continues rapidly and disruptive technology challenges current ways of living and conducting business?

Inspired by such forward-thinking analysis, ACCA conducted a number of roundtables around the world, in conjunction with SAMI Consulting, specialists in strategy and scenario planning.

The roundtables considered how a number of different future scenarios could affect the way that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access finance, how the role of accountants in this process might change and therefore the skills they would need to develop. ACCA’s Global Forum for SMEs has also discussed these issues, including emerging challenges around assessing business prospects and valuing businesses.

Translators

Such discussions highlighted how professional accountants have traditionally been called on to translate financial information for entrepreneurs. Business owners draw on a variety of information sources when running their businesses, but don’t necessarily use their financial statements as effectively as they could. It is important that accountants, as SMEs’ trusted advisers, make sure that entrepreneurs understand and take account of the current financial position of their business, particularly when it comes to making decisions about funding.

This role is likely to become even more important in the future, particularly as business models become increasingly dependent on intangible assets.

For example, Uber, the world’s largest taxi company, owns no vehicles; Alibaba, the world’s most valuable retailer, owns no inventory; and Airbnb, the world’s largest accommodation provider, owns no real estate.

Traditional providers of SME finance such as banks struggle to lend when they can’t secure their loans against borrowers’ physical assets.

Accountants need to develop new ways of evaluating the future cashflows that intangible assets will deliver. In this way, they can help SMEs to demonstrate their repayment capacity, and so provide the necessary comfort to lenders.

The inability of banks to finance new business models is in part being addressed by the rise of innovative funding models such as crowdfunding, whose importance is only likely to increase.

Crowdfunding models vary, but a powerful version involves individuals being willing to lend relatively small sums in return for rewards in the form of novel products or services.

By definition, where crowdfunding succeeds in raising the finance an SME needs, the business has identified a valid demand for its product or service. There are also emerging forms of supply chain finance. For example, the ability of e-commerce platforms to finance businesses based on knowledge of their past trading and payment activity is potentially hugely powerful.

New skills

Both crowdfunding and e-commerce finance models represent a move away from the use of intermediaries. This has implications for accountants and the skills they require.

Although accountants won’t necessarily be making approaches to lenders on behalf of clients, they could still have a vital role in guiding SMEs through the range of loan finance options available. They will also need to play a role when SMEs seek equity finance. This is expected to become more widespread, particularly among SMEs in fast-growing Asian economies.

Professional accountants will need to help SMEs in presenting their businesses in a way that appeals to investment banks, and find methods (as already highlighted) to ensure that businesses based on intangible assets receive appropriate valuations.

This will require professional accountants to draw on all the new and extensive information being created through the use of modern technology—the huge reserves of ‘big data’. Business transactions and the actions of business owners will become increasingly traceable (for example, through Bitcoin transactions or Facebook postings).

This information will be increasingly used by investors and lenders when making funding decisions. Professional accountants need to make sure they too know how to use this data most effectively, so maintaining their relevance to SMEs and funders over the coming decades.

Predicting the future is difficult, but ongoing developments in technology and innovations in funding models will change the business landscape. Professional accountants need to stay ahead of the curve and develop the skills they need to help SMEs access the finance they need.

Racquel Moses, head of ACCA Caribbean and International Projects

@RacMoses