Che, Chad & Ometha...A story of Dedication & Determination

It’s common to think that getting pregnant too early is the exact recipe for throwing your life away, but in the true story you are about to read, it seems that the responsibility of another human being caused this young couple to grow up and become everything necessary to be a successful family.

I received a message on Facebook, asking if I knew anyone needing pressure washing services and I could tell that this was a young man really trying to push his business, so I booked him for my own yard. After all, I couldn’t recommend him without first knowing the quality. Che Reid, showed up on time and in full PPE gear. The safety gear added a touch of professionalism from the get go.

His girlfriend, Ometha came along (based on my request) because I knew she was a talented seamstress so why not give her a chance as well.

By the end of the night, I felt it in my heart to help them as much as I could. But how? They haven’t sought my advice, so mentorship wasn’t an option. Maybe just a simple FB post endorsing their great service. Then it hit me. Why not interview them and have them on the magazine. Brilliant!!!

First off was Che. His story was filled with remorse - genuine feelings of regret. Regret for the way he handled things in the beginning. I couldn’t help but feel a sense of respect for this young man. At 23 years of age to accept his mistakes in such a mature way was admirable. He told me how badly he spent his money even after hearing that his girlfriend was about to have a baby. He admitted to seeing her too infrequently during her pregnancy and even his handling of conflict after the baby arrived. In fact, to date he stills apologizes for his mistakes and has committed to making it right.

When I asked Che what he wanted for his family he retold a story that he said seemed simple, but really made an impact on him. He remembered passing for his first choice and receiving nothing but a bounce and a well done, while looking on at others who passed for their third choice, yet received celebratory dinners and much more. He holds on to that story and pledges to give his son the things he feels that he missed out on.

It was obvious to me that this young man is able to achieve anything that he sets his mind on and his gaze is certainly set on building an empire for his family.

Right off the bat, while interviewing Ometha, their similarities started to show. Ometha spoke about being able to sew anything she put her mind to (their confidence in their ability was refreshing). And then I couldn’t help but laugh when she started to tell me why she wouldn’t work for anyone again. We both shared a laugh when I told her that Che gave the exact same reasons for choosing entrepreneurship.

Ometha started sewing clothes for her dolls while still in primary school and purchased her first sewing machine at age 13, a machine she still owns (I could hear the pride in her voice when she said that). When she became pregnant in form four she made the decision that no matter what, she would complete school and receive passes in at least clothing and textile.

During pregnancy, Ometha was not allowed to continue school so she spent that year in a Government programme called Choices - a programme designed to teach pregnant teens life skills. Once she had Chad, she returned to Mucurapo West Secondary School and completed school as promised. This was no easy task and my respect and appreciation grew for this young lady with every word that proceeded out of her mouth.

During exams, Ometha and Che’s relationship was consumed with conflict. The details I choose to omit, even though the couple so generously shared. Ometha became depressed and was filled with heart break, but somehow, with the support of her mother, she made it through. She went on to not only sit her exams but passed them and a few months after exams, she and Che re-united.

They have been on their own for the last year and they work together to make ends meet. This has forced them to learn each other, to learn how to resolve their conflicts and handling the challenges together, have brought them closer than ever before. They have been blessed to have the support of both families, who guide them as best as they know how. Their attitudes are inspiring to say the least and I have no doubt that these two budding entrepreneurs have only just begun to blaze their trails.

Ometha’s advice to all teen moms out there is to never allow the hurtful words to get you down. Go out there and prove the critics wrong. And to the young men - Che urges you to find your own path, be a leader and not a follower. Don’t waste time talking about the things you want to achieve, just go out and do it and show them you can.

To our readers, Che and Ometha can be contacted at 776-5235 and both their business can be found on facebook @CLR.CLEAN.RIDES and @blaquerosedesigns. Please like and share their pages and let’s do our part to helping this family see the success they deserve.