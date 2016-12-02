Friday 02nd December, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The Hindu concept of time can be considered in various ways and in different perspectives.
The T&T Rugby Football Union wrapped up the 2016 season with Police Women adding the Knock-Out title to their winnings this year and Harvard Men copping the Big Four crown.
In a few days citizens wishing to help 13-year-old Jamelia Julien, who is in need of a heart transplant, can do so via donating though a bank account.
A barbaric act!
That’s how the uncle of four-year-old Jenice Ruth Figaro described the child’s death yesterday, declaring that no stone will be left unturned until they get justice.
Godfrey Lee Sing’s dream is to produce a national chess champion from among the school children of Moruga, the rural area where he was born.
Discarded T&T international Jason Marcano scored with seven minutes left as two-time defending Digicel T&T Pro League champions Central FC twice came from behind before earning a hard-...
VIENNA—Up to this week, chances that OPEC countries would agree to their first cut in output in eight years were looking good. Now, not so much.
Antoine captured the girls’ title for the second straight year in a time of 19 minutes and 57 seconds (19:57) while Barker secured the boys’ version for the first time in 16:34, improving from his...
OPEC clinched a deal to curtail oil supply, confounding skeptics as the need to clear a record global crude glut -- and prove the group’s credibility -- brought its first cuts in eight years.
‘Terms’ and conditions seem favourable for the 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over six furlongs of Chelmsford polytrack today and ‘local’ Newmarket trainer appears to have found a gilt-edged opportunity.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online