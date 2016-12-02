Friday 02nd December, 2016

How time is framed in Hinduism The Hindu concept of time can be considered in various ways and in different perspectives.

Harvards crowned Big 4 champs The T&T Rugby Football Union wrapped up the 2016 season with Police Women adding the Knock-Out title to their winnings this year and Harvard Men copping the Big Four crown.

Bank account soon for Jamelia’s heart surgery In a few days citizens wishing to help 13-year-old Jamelia Julien, who is in need of a heart transplant, can do so via donating though a bank account.

Where were you? A barbaric act! That’s how the uncle of four-year-old Jenice Ruth Figaro described the child’s death yesterday, declaring that no stone will be left unturned until they get justice.

Moruga youngsters get taste of chess Godfrey Lee Sing’s dream is to produce a national chess champion from among the school children of Moruga, the rural area where he was born.

Marcano seals come-back win for Central FC Discarded T&T international Jason Marcano scored with seven minutes left as two-time defending Digicel T&T Pro League champions Central FC twice came from behind before earning a hard-...

Uncertainty over OPEC oil deal VIENNA—Up to this week, chances that OPEC countries would agree to their first cut in output in eight years were looking good. Now, not so much.

Toco’s Antoine, Barker win schools 5K race Antoine captured the girls’ title for the second straight year in a time of 19 minutes and 57 seconds (19:57) while Barker secured the boys’ version for the first time in 16:34, improving from his...

Opec Agrees to Cut Production in Drive to End Record Glut. OPEC clinched a deal to curtail oil supply, confounding skeptics as the need to clear a record global crude glut -- and prove the group’s credibility -- brought its first cuts in eight years.