Friday 10th August, 2018

‘Boy Boy’ charged with murder of Chinese businessman, student Keyshawn “Boy Boy” Mckenzie yesterday appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court charged with the murders of a Chinese businessman and a 16-year-old school boy, which occurred two months...

Jabloteh, Club Sando ready to battle Four-time T&T Pro League winners, San Juan Jabloteh and Club Sando will get the 2018 T&T Pro League season off an running in the feature match of a Super Friday double-header at the Ato...

Shabazz: Give us land, treat us like cricket “Give football clubs lands and make them self-sustainable in the future,” said an emotional Jamaal Shabazz. He believes this will eliminate the clubs’ dependency on Government for funding.

Labourer charged with fisherman’s murder A labourer has appeared before a Sangre Grande magistrate charged with the murder of Kerron Marshall.

Music at a higher level in Aria Operatic tenor John Thomas’ latest production, Aria, will feature a cast of mostly male singers displaying international standards in pageantry, artistry, talent and showmanship.

T&T drops five spots in Innovation Index This country has dropped five spots on the 2018 Global Innovation Index Rankings (GII) and now ranks at 96 out of 126 countries.

Are we learning from our gas mistakes? T&T is still an energy dependent economy just embarking on recovery from the downturn of the last few years.

Closer financial scrutiny ahead The National Carnival Commission (NCC) has begun monitoring all Government subventions handed to Pan Trinbago, the Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) and the National Carnival Bandleaders’...

Pause goes for beaver-trick cause The John O’Brien trained filly Pauseforacoors will be a shortpriced favourite to win tomorrow’s feature event and land a beaver-trick of victories in the process.