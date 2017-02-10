Friday 10th February, 2017

Valentino brings the heat at Kaiso House Surprisingly it was the nor­mally pacific Valentino who launched the largest incendiary of the night at Kaiso House on Saturday, at what used to be the Globe Cine­ma on St Vincent Street...

Minister Smith selling T&T Minister of Sports Darryl Smith is very eager to make T&T a main destination for international teams and clubs when it comes to sports tourism.

Boost your Sex Drive naturally with these foods Donna Mohammed

Preaching to the non-believers For some reason I fell off the media mailing list for last week's Port-of-Spain "Caribbean Faith Leaders Consultation" on HIV and AIDS organised by the Pan Caribbean Partnership Against HIV and...

Queen Victoria tops Couva calypso prelims Former Couva senior calypso monarch, Victoria Cooper-Rahim, singing under the regal sobriquet of Queen Victoria, made it clear that she will be a strong contender to regain the crown when she...

School fetes deliver The days of massive Carnival fetes staged by the likes of Customs Boys, Winsure, Cosmos, Guardian, St John’s, Tears, Anyhowers and Choice of Colours are a thing of the past, replaced by fund-...

Be 'Alert' and on time Masonic has an excellent opportunity of making it seventh time lucky today in a Maiden Auction Stakes over ten furlongs of Lingfield polytrack; by process of elimination this Robert Brisland-...

Narine, Mamchan take South into semis Seamers Liam Mamchan and Rayall Narine combined for an excellent bowling performance to rout South West and take South into the semi-finals of the TTCB Under-15 Shell Interzone tournament on...