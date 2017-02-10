Friday 10th February, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Surprisingly it was the normally pacific Valentino who launched the largest incendiary of the night at Kaiso House on Saturday, at what used to be the Globe Cinema on St Vincent Street...
Minister of Sports Darryl Smith is very eager to make T&T a main destination for international teams and clubs when it comes to sports tourism.
Donna Mohammed
For some reason I fell off the media mailing list for last week's Port-of-Spain "Caribbean Faith Leaders Consultation" on HIV and AIDS organised by the Pan Caribbean Partnership Against HIV and...
Former Couva senior calypso monarch, Victoria Cooper-Rahim, singing under the regal sobriquet of Queen Victoria, made it clear that she will be a strong contender to regain the crown when she...
The days of massive Carnival fetes staged by the likes of Customs Boys, Winsure, Cosmos, Guardian, St John’s, Tears, Anyhowers and Choice of Colours are a thing of the past, replaced by fund-...
Masonic has an excellent opportunity of making it seventh time lucky today in a Maiden Auction Stakes over ten furlongs of Lingfield polytrack; by process of elimination this Robert Brisland-...
Seamers Liam Mamchan and Rayall Narine combined for an excellent bowling performance to rout South West and take South into the semi-finals of the TTCB Under-15 Shell Interzone tournament on...
The bill empowering the government to begin the formal process of leaving the European Union has reached its final stages in the Commons.
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online