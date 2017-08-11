Friday 11th August, 2017

Agri Minister moves against market ‘cartels’ Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat says there are “cartels” operating within farmers’ markets across the country, controlling who can sell in the government facilities.

Yuma takes on Fatal Attraction in 2018 Mas band Yuma says 2018 is the year for a metamorphosis and after seven successful years in Carnival, they are making changes to help fuel more success, not just for the band but for all its...

Corneal appointed T&TFA TD Former Soca Warriors coach, Anton Corneal has been appointed T&T Football Association technical director on a two-year deal with an option to an extension.

Haleema gets outpouring support Four-year-old Haleema Mohammed who has to undergo a critical bone marrow transplant in India for a blood disorder has been receiving outpouring support from members of the public.

‘Money and common sense worlds apart’ Whether we are debating security, education, infrastruc­ture, health care or agriculture, money is a major factor in de­liberations.

In-form Blackwood eager to get going in Test series CANTERBURY, England—With two half-centuries in four innings on tour, in-form stroke-maker Jermaine Blackwood says he feels in great touch as he gears up for the opening Test against England later...

UDeCOTT faces Point hospital project walkout Austrian contracting firm VAMED GmbH & CO KG (VAMED) is threatening to pack up and leave T&T, if it is not paid at least 10 million Euros (TT$79 million) for its work on the Point Fortin...

Former ministers support IMF recommendations Three former government ministers agree with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that there is need for increasing T&T’s revenue and decreasing debt.