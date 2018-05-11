Friday 11th May 2018

The Government should not institute the property tax since Finance Minister Colm Imbert recently said T&T has “turned the corner” and also projected “good news” in today’s mid-year Budget...
In case you missed it.
|
|
The rough time the T&T Police Service (TTPS) was experiencing got even worse yesterday, after a marked police vehicle in a music video glamorising the use of weed surfaced online.
|
The hands of Kamal Ramdeo were once used to dig drains on the sugar cane estates at Waterloo during his tenure at Caroni (1975) Ltd when that company was the island’s only sugar producing entity...
|
The trade union movement—traditionally a significant power broker—is not happy with the current economic climate and hopes Finance Minister Colm Imbert addresses their concerns in today’s mid-year...
|
Citizens of this nation were regarded as the Arabs of the Caribbean in the days of economic boom four decades ago when surging commodity prices led to a dramatic improvement in the country’s...
|
The death of young footballer Noah Simmons who was killed on his birthday on the steps of a house at the Marabella Trainline, has spurred a heart-wrenching appeal from independent anonymous crime-...
|
Robert Farrier, president of the T&T Cycling Federation believes the government should capitalize on an opportunity to have a UCI Satellite Centre here in T&T.
|
If the Galleon’s Passage ferry has only suffered a faulty water pump problem after travelling 6,000 miles across the Pacific, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he’d be particularly happy if that...
|
|
A music promoter linked to the controversial music video “Bunnin It”, featuring a man sitting on what appeared to be a police vehicle, said he does not intend to co-operate with police...
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online