Friday 12th January, 2018

OWTU seeks input in Petrotrin make-over The battle horn has been blown and the message to the Government was clear—”Back off from Petrotrin and allow the OWTU to participate in its restructuring effort.”

Senior cop: Anti Gang laws can help police Head of the Northeastern Division Snr Supt Surrendra Sagramsingh said police officers will have more power to put gang members behind bars if the Anti-Gang legislation is approved.

Young Stars in Calypso Spektakula Thru The Years Young calypsonians will showcase their versatility in the art form by using their performances to pay special tribute to their elders at Calypso Spektakula Thru The Years to be staged from...

Ramkissoon confident of South repeat South Zone U-15 cricket team for the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Interzone series was named on Tuesday evening and coach Stephen Ramkissoon is confident that his charges can retain the title they...

Pulse Cocktails, denim and diamonds in Maraval Fetes for Carnival 2018 go to a higher level this weekend with a few popular all-inclusives scheduled nationwide.

Fighting piracy in our local music industry Piracy is an industry that can cost writers and composers tens of millions of dollars, as well as being a societal problem which starts from music users, authors and composers who “do what is...

Cabinet to discuss Couva Children’s Hospital A note will be take to Cabinet today which could determine the future of the Children’s Hospital in Couva.

Soul Food: Black Eye Peas and Rice Ainsworth Mohammed and Peter Minshall showcased costume options to their 2018 Carnival contribution The Eyes Of God, Soul Food: Black Eye Peas and Rice, at Kaiso Blues Cafe, Newtown, last Friday...