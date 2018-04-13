Friday 13th April, 2018

National Panorama champs reviews itself At its panyard, located at 138 Charlotte Street, Port-of-Spain, last Sunday, National Panorama winner bptt Renegades Steel Orchestra, reflected on its 2018 Carnival season.

Here’s My Heart to feature talented artistes, groups Amadi Productions will be holding its annual concert titled Here’s My Heart in two parts: Saturday, April 14 at 8 pm (over 21) and Sunday, April 15, at 5 pm (under 21), at Daaga Auditorium, UWI,...

Activist going for full equality Gay rights activist Jason Jones believes it will take between three to four years for Justice Devindra Rampersad’s landmark judgement on this country’s homophobic buggery laws to take full effect...

Shamfa: PM gave Darryl a fair chance Newly-appointed Sport and Youth Affairs Minister Shamfa Cudjoe is supporting Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s decision to fire her predecessor Darryl Smith from the Cabinet, saying that the PM...

Man charged with amputee’s murder A San Fernando man appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate yesterday charged with the murder of a 90-year-old woman.

TTMA: Taxes and cuts hurting business Local manufacturers need to have a sustainable avenue to replace the GDP coming from oil and gas, Christopher Alcazar, president of the T&T Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) said yesterday.

Legal fight looms The local LGBTQI community celebrated a major legal victory in its crusade for equal rights yesterday, after a High Court Judge declared this country’s homophobic sexual offence legislation...

Children’s fest comes to Bocas T&T’s eighth annual literary festival—NGC Bocas Lit Fest—is a twin festival, with a full children’s festival running alongside the adult festival from April 25-29 at the National Library in...

State to appeal High Court ruling on buggery law The Government will appeal the High Court ruling on the ruling that the buggery law is unconstitutional.