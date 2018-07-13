Friday 13th July, 2018

Constituents pray for MP Sea Lots community leader Cedric “Burkie” Burke and contractor Kenroy Dopwell yesterday prayed for the speedy recovery of their Port-of-Spain South MP, describing her as a mother to their...

Alpha Theatrical Dance Company turns 25 The Alpha Theatrical Dance Company (ATDC) , founded by Beverley Ann Ottley in 1993, is hosting its annual dance production Dance 25 at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, on July 21-22.

Encouraging the private sector At the 2017 post-budget analysis of the T&T Chamber of Industry and commerce, Finance Minister Colm Imbert dismissed his hosts not having come for “sterile debate and academic discussion.” The...

Hinds: Critical to get process right Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds says he will be guided by the acting Police Commissioner on the approach the Police Service is taking on the evidential...

Members blank t-tennis selection panel The unwillingness of members of the T&T Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) to be part of a special selection committee may lead to this country not having a men’s team at next week’s Central...

5 charged with conspiring to kill mini mart owner Five Guaico, Tamana men appeared in court charged with conspiracy to murder mini mart owner John Samaroo.

2018 Pan African Festival TT commemorating Emancipation gets underway July is a significant month for the Emancipation Support Committee of T&T (ESCTT), as it rolls out its flag-ship events of the Pan African Festival TT, the activities at the Lidj Yasu Omowale...

Mobil Outlaw is High Points champ E-Class campaigners Mobil Outlaw sharpened up for this year’s Carib Great Race in August by being crowned ‘Boat of the year high points champion’ at the T&T Power Boat Association’s fifth and...