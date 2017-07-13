Friday 14th July, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Police have foiled the attempted abduction of a Chinese national in Woodbrook.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday paid tribute to the late councillor for the Barataria electoral district, Pernell Troy Bruno, describing him as a “very humble and service oriented”...
Christopher Alcazar, president of the Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA), said the recently-concluded Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) was the most successful one in its 18-year history.
T&T Senior Men’s football team will face Ecuador in an international friendly in Guayaquil, Ecuador on July 26th and could be involved in another match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in August...
Cabinet is today expected to consider the report into the operations of state-owned Petrotrin and make decisions on the future of the company.
The man arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Chinese national Sajio Zhang was wanted in connection with the abduction of another Chinese descendant last weekend.
After receiving their SEA results, two lucky students were treated by McDonald’s to movie passes for a viewing of Despicable Me 3 at MovieTowne, Port-of-Spain.
For many transactions we engage in, the prudent, financially responsible thing to do is simply to pay in cash. “Cash” here refers to your personal stock of money - what belongs to you. For obvious...
If talking does not work, try cartoons.
