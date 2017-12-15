Friday 15th December, 2017

Guaya United: From rural community to ruling Super League When Guaya United raised the T&T Super League trophy on Tuesday night, it was the culmination of a season of tension, struggles, and rebounding that ultimately led to joy.

‘Man’ this looks a special! Two more well-backed ‘beauts’ yesterday, INUK, 9/5 and LITTLE BOY BLUE, 5/4.

Asher determined to hold b-ball AGM In the past three years, the National Basketball Federation of T&T (NBFTT) has not held an annual general meeting (AGM) and this, according to interim president of the National Basketball...

PNM arrogance, UNC deceptiveness In 2011 the PP government introduced the Anti-Gang Bill 2011 in Parliament. Because the Bill infringed rights, a constitutional majority was needed to enact it.

Windermere Superstars Each child got the opportunity to be a superstar as the Windermere Private School of Coconut Drive, San Fernando, staged a spectacular Christmas musical concert giving the traditional Navity a...

Roots Fever scorches Under the Trees next month Roots Fever, the event to usher in The Normandie’s 2018 Under The Trees Carnival Programme on Sunday, January 13, will be another celebration of the music and the man Pelham Goddard.

Slain cop’s family offered counselling The T&T Police Service is now offering professional counselling services to the daughters and wife of slain SRP Richard Babwah.

Little Soriah shot in head, autopsy says Little Soriah Martin died of a single gunshot wound to the head, her autopsy confirmed yesterday.

Sando wins Interclub Knockout title San Fernando ‘A’ was crowned National Interclub knockout champions this past weekend as the curtains came down on ten months of competition.