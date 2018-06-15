Friday 15th June, 2018

Money and marriage June is traditionally the month of graduations and weddings. Last week I dealt with the topic of life after graduation from a financial perspective.

Diversification and what it means “You always hearing about diversification, diversification. It’s an annoying word. Because some people are still making $25 a week writing in newspapers and writing columns about diversification...

Cabinet fires Dinas from SporTT Former West Indies leg-spinner Dinanath Ramnarine has been removed as chairman of the Sports Company of T&T (SporTT).

Corneal: Caribbean at disadvantage to qualify Alvin Corneal, a former national player and coach, has welcomed the 2026 FIFA World Cup being held jointly by the United States, Mexico and Canada, but he believes there could be major challenges...

Deep water gas—at what price? The discovery of 5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in the deep water offshore Trinidad’s east coast and the plan by Government and its industry partners BHP Billiton and Royal Dutch Shell to...

PM, Opposition Leader call on citizens to unify Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to spend part of his Eid holiday today in the southland.

PM must apologise As the Muslim community celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr today, they are hoping that any greetings from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will include an apology for what the community believes is “all the...

WASA’ worker charged with killing McDonald’s manager A 21-year-old employee of WASA has appeared in court charged with the murder of McDonald’s restaurant manager Ashmeed Mohammed.

Sri Lanka without Mathews, Gamage for 2nd test against Windies Already on the back foot in this series, having lost the opening Test to the Windies in Port-of-Spain, Sri Lanka awoke to the news that they will have to do without former captain Angelo Mathews...