Friday 16th December, 2016

UNC walkout of Sangre Grande Corporation The Sangre Grande regional corporation has re-elected Terry Rondon...

Central FC widens lead Two-time reigning Digicel Pro League champions, Central FC strengthened its hold on top of the ten-team table with a 2-1 win over bitter rival, W Connection at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on...

JONES DROPPED Kenwyne Jones, the embattled T&T football captain was not included in a 28-man squad selected by new coach, Belgian Tom Saintfiet ahead of two international friendly encounters with Nicaragua...

Voces Jovenes triumphs at parang finals After an absence of six years, the National Senior Parang Festival returned to Arima on Saturday evening. The grand finale of the festival, hosted by the National Parang Association of T&T,...

Glenn is back Former social development minister Glenn Ramadharsingh has been appointed as chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation.

Gordon heads ACCA Caribbean Orin Gordon has been appointed as the new head of Caribbean for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Alta’s Gift of Reading certificates for Christmas If you’re still wondering what to get your best friend, boss, co-worker or family member for Christmas, Alta has the answer. Give them an Alta Gift of Reading certificate.

Digicel’s gifts for kids Digicel kicked off its #GetGiftedKids Christmas initiative this week, where teams from Digicel will visit four children’s homes and institutions over the season.

Rape Crisis Centre on Shannon’s murder: It took T&T by storm The murder of Shannon Banfield took T&T “by storm” because of the brazen manner in which it was done.