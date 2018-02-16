Friday 16th February, 2018

The cork in the top of Tobago’s tourism bottle is, and always has been, airlift out of the island’s international source markets.
What was once considered science fiction in Hollywood movies of old, has now, in some respects, become reality in the world of information technology and the digital age.
Five of the 13 people detained in relation to an alleged terrorist plot targeting recently concluded Carnival celebrations, were released by police between Wednesday evening and last night.
Several Muslim groups are expected to speak with National Security Minister Edmund Dillon by today on recent detentions of people - including a woman and two mosque leaders - during the probe of a...
BP Trinidad and Tobago has announced that its regional President Norman Christie will be leaving T&T to take up a new position within the BP Group.
National cross country champion Samantha Shukla will tackle some of the region's top middle-distance runners at the Pan American/North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association...
Low levels of nitrogen dioxide continue to spew out of the Devil’s Woodyard mud volcano but experts say it poses no risk to humans.
Although there were 21 serious crimes reported for Carnival, a jump from last year’s figure, the Police Service is boasting of a successful season this year.
