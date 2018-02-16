Friday 16th February, 2018

CAL and Tobago tourism The cork in the top of Tobago’s tourism bottle is, and always has been, airlift out of the island’s international source markets.

Living through the digital revolution What was once considered science fiction in Hollywood movies of old, has now, in some respects, become reality in the world of information technology and the digital age.

Imam knocks police intel Five of the 13 people detained in relation to an alleged terrorist plot targeting recently concluded Carnival celebrations, were released by police between Wednesday evening and last night.

Muslim groups talk to Dillon today Several Muslim groups are expected to speak with National Security Minister Edmund Dillon by today on recent detentions of people - including a woman and two mosque leaders - during the probe of a...

BpTT head moving to the UK BP Trinidad and Tobago has announced that its regional President Norman Christie will be leaving T&T to take up a new position within the BP Group.

Shukla chases honours in cross country championships National cross country champion Samantha Shukla will tackle some of the region's top middle-distance runners at the Pan American/North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association...

EMA: Gas emissions not harmful to people Low levels of nitrogen dioxide continue to spew out of the Devil’s Woodyard mud volcano but experts say it poses no risk to humans.