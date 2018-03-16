Friday 16th March, 2018

Sandy, Maharaj top YES athletes for 2017 Swimmer Andre Sandy and middle distance runner Christie Marie Maharaj beamed on the stage yesterday after being named the top athletes of the year at the Atlantic Youth Excellency in Sports (YES)...

eTecK goes after $14m in bad debts The Evolving Tecknologies and Enterprise Development Company Limited (eTecK) has undertaken aggressive debt collection as it targets an outstanding $14 million and is also ending 99-year leases....

PM’s comments will deter investors —Persad-Bissessar Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has described comments by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at Wednesday’s Energy Conference as a “show” in an attempt to give citizens the impression the...

Counselling for Sobo survivors The two children who survived the La Brea quadruple murders have been getting counselling to help deal with the trauma.

Music districts —viable option for T&T With the recent launch of the country’s first official music district by MusicTT, one of the diversification efforts of the Rowley administration is finally to be tested.

Squabbling setting poor example Trinidad and Tobago as a nation is in crisis, looking to its leaders to provide a sense of hope and stability.

Antillean All Stars plans ahead for youth Established in 1965 Antillean All Stars, one of the oldest steel orchestras in San Fernando, is in the process of developing an after-school space in its pan yard for the youth in the community....

Central shooting: man dead, woman hurt A 35-year-old man was killed and his girlfriend shot while they were walking along a road in Enterprise on Wednesday night.

Designers to gain through FashionTT’s VCIP Open Call The T&T Fashion Company Limited (FashionTT) is inviting applications for the second cohort of the Value Chain Investment Programme (VCIP).