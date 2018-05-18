Friday 18th May, 2018

Kicking the can down the road! The purpose of any government is to improve on the performance of its predecessor. That should have been a low performance bar for this administration given the populist excesses of the UNC.

Readings Under the Trees — The Alta Tree PART I



Lawyer soaked with beer A lawyer representing six members of Pan Trinbago’s central executive who were ousted from the organisation last month, yesterday sought to stop an alleged move by the organisation to hold a...

"Sir beat me" With her grandchildren physically beaten and terrified of school, a Penal grandmother is now calling on the Ministry of Education to remove a teacher from a primary school in Penal for...

"Marijuana cured my cancer" Marijuana has long been used to treat cancer cells and when Ms Patsy (not her real name) was diagnosed with inoperable cervical cancer she decided to take some advice and treat the cancer with...

10 killers lose appeal in Thackoor Boodram's murder The Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal of 10 men convicted of the murder of the brother of drug kingpin Dole Chadee, who were seeking to quash their convictions on the basis of fresh claims...

Govt rakes in $16 million in speeding tickets As motorists are forced to fork out $16 million for speeding violations, police have also recorded a slight increase in road deaths in 2018.

T&T SRP held with kilo of cocaine at Gatwick A Special Reserve Police constable has been arrested in London after he was found in the possession of cocaine.

