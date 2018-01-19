Friday 19th January, 2018

Teen sisters found Sisters Aleana, 15, and Alissa St Louis, 14, who were reported missing from their Oropune Gardens, Piarco last month, have been found.

Shabazz: They are ready The first step toward qualification to the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France later this year, begins tonight with a tricky clash against Haiti at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, from 6:...

Stewart regrets controversial appeal MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand—West Indies Under-19s captain, Emmanuel Stewart, says he regrets the appeal which led to the controversial dismissal of South African opener Jiveshan Pillay, during...

Mom, children get HDC apartment For the first time in ten months, Allison Dick and her five children have a warm, safe and comfortable place to call home.

Questions still linger on procurement of vessel—Devant Reacting to Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s disclosures on the purchase of a new vessel for the seabridge, former Transport Minister Devant Maharaj accused Imbert of continuing to “obfuscate the...

Police: Security zones set up for Carnival With Carnival just over three weeks away, Deputy Police Commissioner Deodat Dulalchan, Gold Commander for the festival, has expressed concern at the country’s “troubling” murder toll.

Go get them Soca Princesses Today is a big day for our Under-20 Women’s National football team as T&T begins its quest in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament for the Women’s World Cup Finals in France in August.

Party til you drop The weekend past was just a taste, a tiny morsel actually, of what’s to come for the rest of C2K18.

Petrotrin’s battle for survival To say that state-owned Petrotrin finds itself in an interesting predicament is a bit of an understatement.