Friday 1st June, 2018

3 accused of throwing faeces at cops denied bail on robbery charges One of the reasons why it took the police five days to charge three robbery suspects is because they threw faeces at the police from the police cell.

Persad-Bissessar to PM: No need for new Coast Guard boat Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says there is no need for Government to procure another naval vessel for the T&T Coast Guard as 12 were purchased under the People’s Partnership’s (PP...

Bandit in hijab a disrespect to Muslims Islamic Front head Umar Abdullah says the use of a hijab by bandits in a recent robbery at the Gasparillo Mall was a total disrespect to members of the Islamic community.

Gordon: Murder rate troubling, painful Archbishop Jason Gordon yesterday described the spike in the country’s murder rate as “troubling and painful,” as he called on the Police Service and Judiciary to move expeditiously in bringing...

Uncertain future ahead for IPL imports After 60 breathless games of cricket, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Australia’s Andrew Tye ended the 2018 Indian Premier League as the top run scorer and top wicket taker respectively.

Charles fires Ari-Madrid to Fire Service title Kapi Charles netted the lone goal as Ari-Madrid edged Santa Cruz Cruzers 1-0 in sudden-death penalty-kicks after a 0-0 draw in the ten-minute final of the T&T Fire Service Northern Division...

I still respect Sat Despite the public castigation she received from Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) secretary general Sat Maharaj ahead of yesterday’s Indian Arrival Day celebrations, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad...

See it in both directions The refusal to allow hijab wearing on-the-job trainee Nafisah Nakhid to train at the Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College has only been seen in one direction.

Rowley celebrates T&T’s diversity Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is urging citizens to use the Feast of Corpus Christi as a means of growth and reflection.