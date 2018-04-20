Friday 20th April, 2018

No growth in non-energy sector Economist Dr Terrence Farrell, who resigned as the chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB) earlier this year, does not expect the non-energy sector to grow in 2018 and 2019.

Fishermen still not back home Despite National Security Minister Edmund Dillon telling the Parliament on Tuesday that Cedros fishermen Awardnath Hajarie, his son Nicholas and colleague Shami Seepersad were expected to return...

Hydraulic woes hit T&T Spirit Four days after returning to the seabridge after a ten-month absence, a hydraulic hose burst on the starboard side of the T&T Spirit yesterday as it sailed into the Port of Port-of-Spain and...

Sat, Dottin to LGBTQI community: Stay calm Two religious leaders are urging calm in the country following Justice Devindra Rampersad’s ruling last week in which he declared two clauses of the buggery legislation unconstitutional.

What religious community says impact on us Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) community are again appealing to the religious community to understand how what they say impacts how people react to...

Let the SEA be calm! The countdown to the SEA (Secondary Entrance Exam) is on! Two more weeks! However, the effects of test anxiety on children in compulsory education is increasing in this country.

Taromi targets excellence Taromi Lourdes Joseph is a busy bee in the local performance industry on whom tabs are not easily kept.

Carifta stars Bascombe, Wallace, Rogers on show Carifta medallists Shaniqua Bascombe, Caliyah Wallace and Joanna Rogers will be on show at the Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships which starts today at 10 am at Hasely Crawford...