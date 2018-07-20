Friday 20th July, 2018

Councillor wants cholera testing in Cedros Days after the Government discontinued permits for the importation of processed crab meat and live crab from neighbouring Venezuela because of potential cholera risks, a request has been made for...

Ambris, Campbell play quality innings LONDON – Sunil Ambris and John Campbell stroked lively half-centuries as West Indies A earned a draw against English County Surrey on the final day of their first class tour match yesterday.

$22.6m payout to workers fired under UNC govts There will be payouts to certain workers affected by issues under two previous United National Congress governments.

Calypsoes to the max The question—what really is leadership Ms Blood—was posed by a group of 15-25-year-olds. My response: there is leadership and leadership of excellence…there’s a difference.

Stuart knocks UNC’s launch boycott Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young yesterday lambasted the Opposition for not attending the launch of the National Crime Prevention Programme (NCPP), saying all they were...

Soca Brainwash soars beyond Toronto’s expectations Against all odds, internationally renowned DJ Private Ryan—along with his diligent team—executed a truly successful and memorable first-time staging of the famed Soca Brainwash fete series in...

Love, Sweat & Basmati Rice on stage Love, Sweat & Basmati Rice is Caricomedy Entertainment Ltd’s newest comedy offering to the public.

Sixth man charged with Tamana killing The next door neighbour of Guaico, Tamana mini-mart owner has been charged with conspiracy to murder John Samaroo.

The IMF 2018 Visit: Fact vs Fiction The period 2014-18 has been very challenging. GDP and government revenues took a substantial blow from the decline in energy prices and the gas production shortfall.