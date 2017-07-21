Friday 21st July, 2017

HAVE WE LOST OUR EDUCATIONAL COMPASS? As a former Deputy Director of Education/Head of Quality Assurance in a London Borough, my observation is that if we are committed to excellence in teaching and learning, then our education system...

T&T open trials for indoor hockey squad Newly appointed national men’s indoor hockey team coach Raphael Govia will flick off preparations for the upcoming Pan American Indoor Hockey Championship in Georgetown, Guyana, from October 14-22...

Crix on board TKR Crix, the flagship brand of Bermudez Biscuit Company Limited, today announced that it has signed an agreement to become an official partner of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) franchise in the...

No bail for accused in Chinese kidnapping A 32-year-old pie vendor of Mustapha Lane, El Socorro, was denied bail yesterday when he appeared in court facing six charges including kidnapping a courier attached to the Chinese Embassy.

OWTU meets Energy Minister on Petrotrin’s future President General of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union Ancel Roget says if Petrotrin has to cut jobs in a proposed restructuring exercise the first to go should be from the human resource and...

POA cries foul Four days before the second anniversary of the July 25, 2015, prison break which left three dead and traumatised citi?zens, the Prisons Officers’ Association (POA) is accusing those in charge of...

Rapid Fire Kidz marks fifth anniversary Attorney Kevin Ratiram, who launched the Rapid Fire Kidz Foundation in 2012 to help vulnerable youth, says it has been an uplifting, emotional journey.

Port scanners in operation by December The scanners at the Port of Port-of-Spain will be in operation by the end of the year, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said yesterday.

Container scanners at the nation’s ports Through the Customs and Excise Department, the Government (GORTT) intends to implement the use of container scanners at the nation’s two major ports, Port-of-Spain and Point Lisas.