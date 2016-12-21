Friday 23rd December, 2016

Police body calls on Carmona to sack PCA boss The head of the Police Complaints Authority David West says he does not intend to resign, and would continue to do his work as he has always done “impartially, without fear or favour, malice or...

Gregoire upsets Hackshaw for title shot Brandon Gregorie pulled of an exciting three-set upset over the top-seed Scott Hackshaw in the boys under-21 semi-finals to book his place in the final against Jualon Greig when semi-final action...

Killer released after 25 years After spending a quarter of a century in jail for killing his grandparents, a prisoner was released yesterday in time to reunite with his family for Christmas.

Miller hails King, Jacobs KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica Scorpions captain Nikita Miller hailed the performances of Brandon King and Damion Jacobs in their side’s recent victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the WICB...

Cricketer dismisses claim of ‘sexual abuse’ The young cricketer embroiled in the sexual abuse case against an official of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB), has dismissed the claim.

Cancer Society gets Christmas gift from GML The T&T Cancer Society received an early Christmas gift from Guardian Media yesterday, in the form of over $91,ooo in cash to assist in its cancer prevention measures like screening for...

Laventille United FC honoured for 2016 success The Laventille United Football club members were honoured at an Awards Ceremony held at the VIP Lounge of the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Tuesday afternoon for its achievements in its inaugural...

Brathwaite’s T20 World Cup winning knock hailed by ICC DUBAI, United Arab Emirates –