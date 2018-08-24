Friday 24th August, 2018

Quake-hit farmers seek relocation, $$ relief Demanding relocation and compensation, a handful of irate farmers confronted Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat yesterday, as he braved rains and potential floods to meet them after their...

The birdsong stamp of youth excellence In the world of the national instrument, there is birdsong the steelband—with a common “b” and born on the UWI St Augustine campus during the tumult of the early 1970s—the birdsong Academy, with...

2 cops charged with murder Two police officers charged with the murder of San Fernando resident Adelle Gilbert were jeered by members of the public and prisoners as they were being escorted in handcuffs from the San...

Pollard: It’s back to square one GROS ISLET, St Lucia—St Lucia Stars skipper Kieron Pollard has lamented Tuesday night’s disastrous display against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots but has held out hope his side can still turn around...

Car crushed by Cathedral stonework The Holy Trinity Cathedral in Portof- Spain sustained damage during yesterday’s 6.9 magnitude earthquake.

Teaching responsibility? “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world,” said Nelson Mandela. “Education is not the learning of facts but the training of the mind to think,” said Albert Einstein...

Spanish Club returns to Nalis The motto of the club is “Aprende español y disfrutarás de la vida” (Learn Spanish and you will enjoy life!) and that is exactly what the members of The Spanish Conversation Club are doing.

Camp creates the total holistic human being Artistic company Teatro Journee’s summer creative camp iCaribbean 2018, themed The Legacy, explored the legacy contained in the history of T&T and the Caribbean.