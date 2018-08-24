Friday 24th August, 2018

Demanding relocation and compensation, a handful of irate farmers confronted Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat yesterday, as he braved rains and potential floods to meet them after their...
In case you missed it.
|
|
In the world of the national instrument, there is birdsong the steelband—with a common “b” and born on the UWI St Augustine campus during the tumult of the early 1970s—the birdsong Academy, with...
|
Two police officers charged with the murder of San Fernando resident Adelle Gilbert were jeered by members of the public and prisoners as they were being escorted in handcuffs from the San...
|
GROS ISLET, St Lucia—St Lucia Stars skipper Kieron Pollard has lamented Tuesday night’s disastrous display against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots but has held out hope his side can still turn around...
|
The Holy Trinity Cathedral in Portof- Spain sustained damage during yesterday’s 6.9 magnitude earthquake.
|
“Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world,” said Nelson Mandela. “Education is not the learning of facts but the training of the mind to think,” said Albert Einstein...
|
The motto of the club is “Aprende español y disfrutarás de la vida” (Learn Spanish and you will enjoy life!) and that is exactly what the members of The Spanish Conversation Club are doing.
|
“Unfounded” and “baseless”.
|
Artistic company Teatro Journee’s summer creative camp iCaribbean 2018, themed The Legacy, explored the legacy contained in the history of T&T and the Caribbean.
|
More than 40 farmers have been left on the breadline after Tuesday’s 6.9 magnitude earthquake caused severe damage to acres of agricultural lands and destroyed almost $2 million in crops at Los...
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online