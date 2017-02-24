Friday 24th February, 2017

JSC hears of dwindling agriculture sector: Young farmers face challenges This country’s agricultural sector continues to dwindle as young people are becoming less interested coupled with the fact that those who want to become farmers face challenges in acquiring land...

Young Warriors look for first win T&T’s Under-20 men’s team will be looking to secure its first victory of the CONCACAF Under 20 Qualifiers, facing a difficult test against hosts Costa Rica at the National Stadium in San Jose...

No coach, but Jamaica netballers still training KINGSTON— The Sunshine Girls, the Caribbean’s top-rated side, has been without a head coach since Minneth Reynolds resigned last December.

Skeene: Pro League remains viable Dexter Skeene, chief executive officer (CEO) of the T&T Pro League, stands confident that the competition will maintain its status as the best league in the country in 2017 and beyond, and by...

Mc Dougall, Woodley fire T&T past Antigua & Barbuda 8-1 David Mc Dougall scored a beaver-trick and Kevon Woodley, a hat-trick as T&T spanked Antigua & Barbuda 8-1 in its opening match of the 2017 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship at the...

Education Minister on Intellectual Chutney Soca competition: Why no participation by Hindu schools? Disappointed by the lack of participation from Hindu schools in this year’s National Carnival Schools Intellectual Chutney Soca Monarch Competition, the Education Minister said ministry officials...

Continuing story of Casablanca Casablanca first, the rest nowhere should be the outcome of a six-runner ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over twelve furlongs of Lingfield today!

Scratch bomb victim gets help from anonymous donor Scratch bomb victim Sally Ann Cuffie still has difficulty holding a glass of water and can no longer do daily chores such as laundry and cooking.

Romany helps BAHS home Bishop Anstey’s High School (BAHS) B team’s Arissa Romany romped through the defence of Providence Girls Catholic School to guide her team to a 7-0 victory in the School Girls Rugby League of T...