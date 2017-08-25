Friday 25th August, 2017

CNMG to be wound up, TTT returns Cabinet yesterday took a decision to wind up State-owned Caribbean News Media Group (CNMG) television and restart the media house under its former name T&T Television (TTT), which was well...

A faster fix to Tobago’s transport woes The whole ferry drama has proven to be a distraction given that the whole inter-island transport service is in need of a serious shake up.

Local agent in business for 23 years Lester Kenny, the local agent for Bridgemans Services Group LP, says he has been in business for 23 years and has been very active.

$300 bribes for ‘confirmed’ seats Passengers who were stranded for hours at the ANR Robinson Airport in Crown Point earlier this week claim they paid an additional $300 “bribe fee” to Caribbean Airlines agents for confirmed...

The power of women in film UN Women, TT Film Festival + UWI highlight the power of women in film

Rock bands collidein the ‘Underground’ Local rock band Lynchpin, in association with south nightclub Space La Nouba, present the biggest rock concert for the summer, Digging Up The Underground - Worlds Collide on August 26 from 6 pm....

Colleagues mourn death of veteran journalist The media fraternity was yesterday plunged into mourning following the death of former Trinidad Express Publications Editor-News and Features, Deborah John.

Hurricane straps can save homes The Couva/Pt Lisas Chamber has set out on an urgent campaign to help save homeowners’ roofs with the provision of hurricane straps.

We’re all after a ‘Profitable’ outcome Profitable ticks a high percentage of boxes for the twelve-runner, £350,000 group one Nunthorpe Stakes over five furlongs of good to soft York today in what has been labelled the “match of the...