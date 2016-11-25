Friday 25th November, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Kyron Melville and Nigel Burnett were the only players on target during regulation time of the three finals played yesterday in the Atlantic National Primary School Football League and their...
The Caribbean Football Union (CFU) has confirmed that Haiti has been given the nod over Antigua and Barbuda as the best second place finisher and will advance to a three-team round-robin playoff...
Over the years, in the process discovering a sustainable development perspective, my focus has always been on our two fundamental assets — our people and our land.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says a large oil find in Texas in the United States is bad news for T&T. He foresees it seriously affecting T&T’s gas markets.
Education Minister Anthony Garcia was jeered by parents of students at the Santa Flora Government Primary School during a visit yesterday.
In yet another disturbing issue which occurred during the tour to Honduras by the Soca Warriors, the focus should have been placed upon the future and not the past or present.
Zumurdee will be a popular choice for division one of a 2-y-o Maiden Stakes over an extended mile of Wolverhampton tapeta this afternoon, interesting to know how ex-champion trainer, John Gosden,...
President of the Police Service Social and Welfare Association, Insp Michael Seales, has called again for not only the full implementation of body cameras for officers but dashboard cameras as...
There are over 500 pending cases before the Firearms Appeal Board and those applications would be the first order of business for the new members who were appointed yesterday.
