Friday 26th August, 2016

Work at the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation has slowed down near the end of the financial year as the recent suspension of four employees, currently before the court on corruption...
Following two hits on his life, Marlon Lynch, the man wrongfully accused of killing nine-year-old Cyon Paul yesterday went into hiding after he surrendered to the San Fernando police and was...
The Government has realised that energy prices will not be rising any time soon and so they have begun to take a position to stabilise the economy, says Ravi Suryadevara, president of American...
“Whoever took his life has to pay and they will pay very soon.”
Those were the words of a man said to be like a grandfather to nine-year-old Cyon Paul during his funeral yesterday.
Not daunted by the downturn in the T&T economy, Adam Sabga managing director, Standard Distributors Ltd said on Tuesday the company is enjoying comfortable market share as it has witnessed its...
Ian K Ramdhanie, msC,
PRINCIPAL, CISPS
A police post in the crime-plagued community of La Romaine is being welcomed by residents and business people outraged over the recent killing of nine-year-old Cyon Paul.
The two other suspects involved in Wednesday’s gun attack against two off-duty police officers were arrested yesterday.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced yesterday that Cabinet had approved a $1 million “assistance” for fisherman who have lost earnings as a result of a string of fish kills in the Gulf of...
