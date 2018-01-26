Friday 26th January, 2018

Carnival comedy is serious business There are so many elements to Carnival; the music, the fetes, the pan, and the mas, but then, there is the laughter, the humour and the bacchanal.

Preparation to compete, not to participate It will be unfair for me to express disappointment over the three T&T match defeats in Group A of the FIFA concacaf Women's Under-20 tournament over the past week.

Perenco casts sight on Petrotrin’s Trinmar assets Managing director of Perenco Trinidad, Baptiste Breton, says the French oil and gas company would be interested in Trinmar should the government make it available.

CEO: No choice but to shutdown plant More than 400 persons are facing an uncertain future today after the Caribbean Nitrogen Company (CNC) was forced to close its’ doors yesterday.

Praise and blows for Valencia police officers Officers attached to the Valencia Police Post came in for both praise and blows at a public town meeting in the eastern district on Wednesday.

Securing T&T’s energy future Listening to Energy Minister Franklin Khan’s speech at the opening ceremony of Monday’s Energy Conference 2018 proved to be quite the mind-bending experience.

Evicted illegal tenants return to HDC apartments A third attempt by the police to evict illegal occupants from the Housing Development Corporation’s (HDC) Clifton Towers proved unsuccessful yesterday as the people returned within mere minutes...

Grant shoots Police into Jean Pierre semis Gursher Grant was a dominant force to lead Police past TSTT 24-16 in their Courts All Sectors Netball League Championship Division Jean Pierre Challenge knockout quarter-final at the Centre of...