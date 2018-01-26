Friday 26th January, 2018

There are so many elements to Carnival; the music, the fetes, the pan, and the mas, but then, there is the laughter, the humour and the bacchanal.
In case you missed it.
It will be unfair for me to express disappointment over the three T&T match defeats in Group A of the FIFA concacaf Women's Under-20 tournament over the past week.
Managing director of Perenco Trinidad, Baptiste Breton, says the French oil and gas company would be interested in Trinmar should the government make it available.
More than 400 persons are facing an uncertain future today after the Caribbean Nitrogen Company (CNC) was forced to close its’ doors yesterday.
Officers attached to the Valencia Police Post came in for both praise and blows at a public town meeting in the eastern district on Wednesday.
Listening to Energy Minister Franklin Khan’s speech at the opening ceremony of Monday’s Energy Conference 2018 proved to be quite the mind-bending experience.
A third attempt by the police to evict illegal occupants from the Housing Development Corporation’s (HDC) Clifton Towers proved unsuccessful yesterday as the people returned within mere minutes...
Gursher Grant was a dominant force to lead Police past TSTT 24-16 in their Courts All Sectors Netball League Championship Division Jean Pierre Challenge knockout quarter-final at the Centre of...
So last Thursday night my cell phone rang and the voice on the other end of the call said “boy the kinda day you had, I thought I would call you, come leh we go to CIC fete nah.” Now, those of you...
